No. 2 Alabama tries to bounce back, sweep Vanderbilt
No. 2 Alabama will look to bounce back from its most lopsided loss of the season by knocking off visiting
Kentucky 77, Missouri 54
MISSOURI (14-8) Frank 7-14 4-4 21, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Dembele 1-3 0-0 2, Hansen 3-8 2-2 9, Troup 1-4 0-0 3, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 3-5 0-0 7, Judd 2-7 0-0 6, Kroenke 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Totals 20-52 6-6 54.
Vanderbilt 88, Texas A&M 79
TEXAS A&M (6-13) Malone 3-5 3-3 9, Patty 9-10 2-2 21, Bowles 2-5 2-2 8, Kay Kay Green 7-9 1-1 17, Kindred 1-4 0-0 2, Barker 2-6 5-6 9, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hylton 4-10 0-0 9, Jones 1-4 2-3 4, Petticord 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 15-17 79.
California 64, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (11-10) Mitrovic 4-5 0-0 8, Aaron 2-6 2-2 7, Mannen 1-2 2-2 4, von Oelhoffen 4-15 2-2 12, Yeaney 7-16 1-2 16, Beers 3-4 0-2 6, Gardiner 3-6 0-0 9, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 7-10 62. CALIFORNIA (11-10)
No. 5 UConn 63, No. 21 Villanova 58
UCONN (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Juhasz 2-4, Muhl 1-1, Griffin 0-2, Lopez-Senechal 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards 1) Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Lopez-Senechal 4, Juhasz 3, Muhl 3, Team 1) Steals: 3 (Muhl 2, Juhasz 1) Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. VILLANOVA (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Dalce201-60-01-5042. Siegrist409-236-62-81225.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
High school boys basketball: Cardinal Stritch edges Georgetown
SMITHVILLE, Ohio — Christian Burton’s layup with a second remaining lifted Cardinal Stritch to a 62-60 boys basketball victory Sunday over Georgetown in the Battle at the Berkey at Smithville High School. Burton finished with a team-high 18 points. Owen Carter scored 16 points and Kam Hughes had 10 points for Cardinal Stritch (14-3). Carson Miles scored 26 points and Jaxson Marks 14 points for Georgetown.
Mississippi 76, Arkansas 73, OT
MISSISSIPPI (18-4) Davis 6-15 8-12 20, Scott 6-12 2-5 14, Singleton 3-4 1-2 7, Baker 4-13 1-1 9, Taylor 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 2-7 3-3 8, Igbokwe 1-2 0-1 2, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 15-24 76. ARKANSAS (17-7) Barnum 13-21 8-13 37, Carr 1-3...
No. 20 NC State 69, No. 7 Notre Dame 65
NC STATE (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Hayes 1-2, Rivers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 1, Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1, Boyd 1) Turnovers: 13 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 2, Boyd 2, Rivers 2, Collins 1, Hayes 1, Baldwin 1) Steals:...
49ers Announce Official Update On Brock Purdy
A slow start for the San Francisco 49ers today took a disastrous turn when quarterback Brock Purdy was forced from the game with an elbow injury. Purdy was in the process of attempting a pass when a defender caught hold of his arm, forcing an interception. It isn't much of an update, ...
Kansas 85, Kansas St. 72
KANSAS ST. (13-9) Shematsi 4-14 0-0 12, Brylee Glenn 4-7 1-2 10, Jaelyn Glenn 4-11 1-2 12, Gregory 7-15 7-8 25, Sundell 2-5 3-5 7, Maupin 0-0 0-0 0, Ebert 0-4 6-8 6, Greer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 18-25 72. KANSAS (14-5) Jackson 9-14 3-6 21, Franklin 4-9 0-0...
SMU 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Harris 5-10, S.Smith 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Walker 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Conwell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Walker 3, S.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, S.Smith 3, Chaplin 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Conwell, Hines,...
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS) Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati/Kansas City winner, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
MEMPHIS 80, TULSA 68
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Davis 3-9, Kennedy 2-5, Williams 1-2, Franklin 0-1, Hardaway 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 2). Turnovers: 12 (Davis 6, McCadden 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Franklin). Steals: 5 (Davis 2, C.Lawson, Kennedy, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
CLEVELAND STATE 78, IUPUI 72
Percentages: FG .472, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Ar.Jarrard 5-7, Dewitt 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Stanton 1-3, Counter 1-4, Brady 1-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Carrasco 2, Counter). Turnovers: 15 (Counter 4, Jackson 4, Ar.Jarrard 2, Brady 2, Carrasco, Egbuta, Taylor). Steals: 4 (Carrasco, Egbuta,...
Southern Cal 71, No. 25 Colorado 54
SOUTHERN CAL (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Littleton 6-13, Miura 2-2, Adika 1-2, Sissoko 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall 2) Turnovers: 12 (Sissoko 4, Adika 3, Miura 2, Littleton 1, Marshall 1, Williams 1) Steals: 6 (Miura 2, Williams 2, Adika 1, Littleton...
Georgia 62, Mississippi St. 34
GEORGIA (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.296, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Battles 2-7, Lewis 2-3, Warren 1-3, Flournoy 1-3, Chapman 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chapman 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 21 (Bates 3, Battles 3, Warren 3, Team 3, Chapman 2, Isaacs 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1, B.Smith 1,...
DRAKE 79, BELMONT 61
Percentages: FG .550, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Djamgouz 2-4, Enright 1-2, Wilkins 1-3, Sturtz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sturtz). Turnovers: 5 (Djamgouz, Ferguson, Penn, Sturtz, Wilkins). Steals: 6 (Enright 2, Sturtz 2, Djamgouz, Penn). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. BELMONTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Friberg290-40-01-4130. Tyson346-110-12-61113. Brauns295-92-75-102212.
Washington St. 70, No. 19 Arizona 59
WASHINGTON ST. (15-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Motuga 2-5, Tuhina 2-5, Teder 1-3, Wallack 1-2, Leger-Walker 0-6) Blocked Shots: 5 (Murekatete 2, Clarke 1, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 11 (Murekatete 3, Leger-Walker 3, Teder 2, Wallack 2, Tuhina 1) Steals: 6 (Murekatete 2, Teder...
