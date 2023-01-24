Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
Boerne Teacher Resigns After Being Accused
A teacher employed with the Boerne Independent School District has resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students, according to a press release from Champion High School. The district said the children’s safety is their priority and an internal investigation is underway. The school...
Boerne teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student
BOERNE, Texas — A Boerne ISD teacher resigned from her position after having an inappropriate relationship with students, according to Beto Hinojosa, the principal of Champion High School. The school district said they were notified late Friday that a CHS teacher was having an improper relationship with a student....
KSAT 12
Southwest ISD students raise money for classmate recovering from severe burns
SAN ANTONIO – A school tradition was used to turn tragedy into hope. Marcus Rutledge, 14, was left with severe burns to over 85% of his body after an accident in the kitchen over the holidays. His parents say he was joking and playing around in the kitchen moments...
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC
(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
What rules govern student-teacher communication?
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD officials said Wednesday that a Canyon Lake High School teacher has resigned after allegations of "inappropriate communication" with a student. Just last Friday, a Boerne ISD teacher resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students. Both school districts...
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
KSAT 12
Deputies search for two teens in Comal County
COMAL COUNTY – A search is underway for two teenagers who were last seen leaving school on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. Josiah James Pearson, 17, and Breana Leighanne Caudill,16, were seen leaving Smithson Valley High School around 4 p.m. Thursday. Josiah is described as...
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
KENS CARES: SAAAACF working to improve quality of life for African Americans in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — KENS CARES: SAAAACF LOOKS TO ADVANCE AFRICAN AMERICANS IN SAN ANTONIO. The San Antonio Area African American Community Fund’s (SAAAACF) mission is to improve the quality of life through philanthropy for African Americans living in the San Antonio area. This organization advocates and funds grants...
San Antonio teachers unions' support proposed $15,000 pay increase for educators, 25% increase for school staff
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers want to increase pay for school teachers. On Tuesday—a house bill was submitted to give a $15,000 raise for teachers and a 25% pay increase for support staff. Lawmakers are calling it the largest pay raise in state history. Local teachers are demanding...
Documents lay out allegations of bribery against two members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty
Members of the Flores family paid $54,000 in bribes to civilian military employees to keep a multimillion-dollar government contract and win more work, court documents allege.
San Antonio Police searching for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
Two found dead near Leming, authorities arrest suspect after short manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and they arrested the son of the victims after a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday north of 281. He added that they believe the double homicide happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. because there was footage of the suspect leaving the home around that time.
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
Security guard in critical condition after being shot point-blank outside of northside bar, suspect dead
SAN ANTONIO — A security guard is in critical condition after being shot point blank outside of a northside bar. The shooting occurred outside of the Garden Bistro Bar on the 18300 block of Blanco Road just before midnight. Police say the two security guards were standing outside of...
KSAT 12
Man charged with bestiality after Instagram videos show him abusing animals, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and is accused of abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police. Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police...
Floresville lockdown lifted; no immediate threat, spokeswoman says
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville High School was on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon, and two other school were on modified lockdown status, the Floresville Police Department reported. The lockdown was lifted less than two hours later. A phone call was received that a student could've been armed on the campus...
