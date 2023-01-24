COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (6-2) needed five sets to complete a sweep of visiting Princeton (2-5) Friday at the Covelli Center. The match was the second of two between the two schools. Ohio State won the Thursday matchup 3-1. The Buckeyes won the first set Friday 25-13 but the Tigers got things going to win sets two (25-23) and three (25-17). Ohio State tied the match at 2-all with a 25-17 win in the fourth. The Buckeyes came out strong and in the final set to secure the victory with a 15-9 fifth-set victory.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO