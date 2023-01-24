Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Complete Sweep of Princeton with 3-2 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (6-2) needed five sets to complete a sweep of visiting Princeton (2-5) Friday at the Covelli Center. The match was the second of two between the two schools. Ohio State won the Thursday matchup 3-1. The Buckeyes won the first set Friday 25-13 but the Tigers got things going to win sets two (25-23) and three (25-17). Ohio State tied the match at 2-all with a 25-17 win in the fourth. The Buckeyes came out strong and in the final set to secure the victory with a 15-9 fifth-set victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Take on Hoosiers Saturday Night
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall – Bloomington, Ind. TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets are available for all remaining men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will complete a tough stretch...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Buckeyes Earn 23-15 Road Win at No. 7 Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 5 Ohio State (10-1, 4-0) won seven of 10 matches and defeated No. 7 Michigan (8-2, 3-2) 23-15 at the Crisler Center Friday in Ann Arbor. The win was the Buckeyes’ first in Ann Arbor in nearly five years, since February 11, 2018. It also ended a three-match losing streak against the maze and blue.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Ohio State Heads North to Face No. 3 Wolverines
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team makes a trip up north this weekend, meeting No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 28. The meet will begin at 4 p.m. from the Crisler Center and will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Slate at No. 6 Michigan Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team travels to No. 6 Michigan for the Big Ten opener on Saturday for a 1 p.m. dual meet. The meet will be broadcast live on B1G+. Ohio State had the highest team score (405.350) among six teams...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ryan Day Adds James Laurinaitis to Football Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – James Laurinaitis, one of the most decorated linebackers in Ohio State history during a four year – 2005-08 – career as a Buckeye, is returning to his alma mater as a member of the coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day announced the news today that Laurinaitis, a graduate assistant at Notre Dame this past season, will join his staff as a graduate assistant coach who will work with the team’s linebackers.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 12 Buckeyes Ready to Host ITA Kickoff Weekend Matches
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team is set to host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Friday features the Buckeyes taking on Old Dominion at 10 a.m., with No. 22 Tennessee facing Wake Forest in the second match at 1 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, with the consolation match at 7 p.m. Admission and parking are free to all matches. The site winner will advance to the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Topple Tigers 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-2) defeated Princeton (2-4) Thursday 3-1 at the Covelli Center in the first of two matches between the two schools. The teams will face each other again at 7 p.m. Friday at Covelli. Ohio State won the first set 27-25 before taking...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Zenick and Hentschel Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katherine Zenick and Lena Hentschel have earned Big Ten weekly awards, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Zenick has been named the Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Hentschel is the Women’s Diver of the Week. Zenick and Hentschel helped the Buckeyes to a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Place Four on IL Preseason All-American List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s lacrosse players Conor Cmiel, Marcus Hudgins, Jack Myers and Bobby Van Buren were named preseason All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse on Wednesday. Myers earned a spot on the second team while Cmiel, Hudgins and Van Buren received honorable mention nods. Fifth-year attackman Myers...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ratliff Named B1G Athlete of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sydni Ratliff, a sophomore on the No. 12-ranked Ohio State women’s tennis team, has been selected as the Big Ten Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. The native of Columbus and Columbus Academy graduate clinched the Buckeyes’ victory over then-No. 4 Oklahoma, last year’s NCAA runner-up, Sunday in Ohio State’s season-opening match.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to Texas Tech Open and Indiana Relays
Venue: Sports Performance Center (Lubbock, Texas) Event: Meet Central | Live Results | Meet Schedule | Multis Schedule | ESPN+. Ohio State at Indiana Relays (throws only) Dates: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Venue: Gladstein Fieldhouse (Bloomington, Ind.) Event: Meet Central | Live Results | Meet...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan Named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior Maxwell Moldovan has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank. The joint announcement was made by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men's Gymnastics Summer Camp - June
You are invited to our Ohio State Men’s Gymnastics June camp. The camp schedule will give each camper the best opportunity to showcase his skills while giving college coaches an accurate evaluation on each camper’s ability. This camp’s focus is on learning new skills along skill refinement in...
