Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
Identity of man involved in Pocatello officer shooting released
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following an officer-involved shooting on the 700 block of West Center Street in Pocatello on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a juvenile on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian was...
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly involved in chase and officer-involved shooting appears in court
ABERDEEN — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that resulted in gunshots being fired by law enforcement in Bingham County. Wisho Moss made an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court in front of Judge Scott Hansen. Moss appeared over video via zoom from the Bingham County Jail. When he came on camera to face the judge, he used a walker to take a seat.
CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life
On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies searching for suspect after aggravated assault
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
Coroner identifies deceased in semi and pickup truck collision
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision between a semi and pickup truck northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County on Tuesday.
eastidahonews.com
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
eastidahonews.com
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
eastidahonews.com
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
eastidahonews.com
Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?
IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
Schools canceling Monday classes due to extreme cold
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A couple of schools have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures and wind chill. The schools that have reached out to Local News 8 about cancelations are Alturas Preparatory Academy and Alturas International Academy, according to Principal Brian Bingham. There has been no indication on
