Deerfield, MA

Yankee Candle To Close South Deerfield Plant, Scatter Remaining Workforce: CEO

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago
The CEO of Yankee Candle's parent company announced he was closing the South Deerfield headquarters and scattering some of the workforce to other areas. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Rhamely

The CEO of Yankee Candle's parent company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the company would close its corporate office in South Deerfield as part of a corporate restructuring that would see 13 percent of Newell's workers on the unemployment line.

Newell Brands CEO Ravi Saligram announced several moves and shake-ups at the massive company going forward in a statement on its website. The company said it would also close its Boca Raton offices as well.

Employees at the South Deerfield facility who will stay with Yankee Candle will be moved to existing spaces locally, Saligram said in his statement. Though, he promised the changes would not affect the company's distribution or retail stores there.

Reports said Yankee Candle has 1,800 employees at its South Deerfield offices.

Saligram did not say when the closure would happen or how the layoffs would affect anyone at the South Deerfield facility. He said clerical staff would be alerted by Tuesday if their jobs were being eliminated.

"There’s no sugarcoating this news. We will have to part with colleagues who we value and enjoy working with," he said in the statement. "There are very talented employees who will be leaving Newell, and I know they will make many positive contributions at other companies, as they have at Newell. We will ensure that these colleagues will be treated with respect and dignity, and we are doing all we can to help their transitions, including comprehensive separation packages."

