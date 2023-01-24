Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
General Hospital will not air on Monday but the drama heats up in Port Charles on Tuesday
Soaps in Depth is reporting that ABC will not air an episode of General Hospital on Monday, January 2 because of a football game but on Tuesday Port Charles will be filled with action. General Hospital Blog reveals that Kelly Thiebaud headed to London after her final scenes on GH and her character Britt Westbourne walked out on her own birthday party Friday. What is not known is whether or not this is the last time we see the character. Britt could ride off into the sunset to parts unknown, be kidnapped or hooked by the killer.
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chloe Tampers With Sally’s DNA Results
'The Young and the Restless' character Chloe Mitchell can't resist in interfering in Sally Spectra's baby daddy drama.
Did The Young and the Restless sacrifice Noah and Allie for Jack and Diane?
Fans of The Young and the Restless agree that legacy character Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) had been sitting on the sidelines for too long but viewers are not excited about the storyline that is giving him more airtime. Neither are they happy that Noah Newman (Robert Gibson) and Alley Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) have been placed on recurring status and their storyline is now on the back burner,
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Asks Sally If The Baby Is His -- Newman Golden Boy Thinks Adam's The Daddy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have a difficult question to ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reported that after Nick learns of Sally's pregnancy, he begins to suspect that his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad.
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
soaphub.com
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?
It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid
Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?
Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber
On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.
Comments / 4