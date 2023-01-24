2022 was a fantastic year for cinema. With blockbusters, franchises and timely stories dominating the big screen and box office, we saw the industry regain its momentum after two years of suffering at Covid-19’s hands. So, like many film fans, I was excited to celebrate the success of new movies. But as I eagerly read the Oscar 2023 nominations, I couldn’t help but do a double take at the Best Picture category. Why was Top Gun: Maverick on the list?

