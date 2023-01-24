Read full article on original website
Why Sharon Stone loved working with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci
Aubrey Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live on January 21, with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and it’s been praised as one of the best episodes in a long time. A particularly surprising factor of the night was that Sharon Stone made an appearance during the performance of one of Smith’s songs. In a new interview with Variety and her SNL appearance, Stone talked about valuing listening when acting and receiving direction.
Aubrey Plaza freaked out Robert De Niro when they worked together
After a career full of violent, gritty gangster roles, we can’t imagine many people unnerving the legendary actor Robert De Niro. But of course, Aubrey Plaza managed exactly that when the pair worked together on the comedy movie Dirty Grandpa. The 2016 film stars De Niro as the titular...
Avatar joins The Godfather and Lord of the Rings with Oscars record
It’s no surprise that Avatar 2 scored big at the Oscars 2023 nominations announcement, as the new movie has been a huge hit across the board in terms of pleasing audiences and also making its way up the highest-grossing movies list. But, in earning a Best Picture nomination, the James Cameron movie joined an elite club in Oscars history.
Gerard Butler hospitalised Hilary Swank making this rom-com
You’d think Gerard Butler’s most injury-inducing work was as a stranded pilot in new movie Plane, but in a 2007 interview with the Daily Record, the action movie actor revealed that his most dangerous stunt was, apparently, during the filming of rom-com PS I Love You. During the...
Gladiator 2 delayed because Paul Mescal’s too busy
We never expected a sequel, but we can’t wait for the Gladiator 2 release date to come around. However, if like us, you are excited for the new movie, you may be disappointed to learn that the production has been delayed because star Paul Mescal is too busy. The...
How to watch Women Talking – can you stream the new Rooney Mara movie?
Here’s how to watch Women Talking, the latest flick starring the likes of Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Claire Foy. The film also just picked up a couple of Oscar nominations, so you’re going to want to see this one if you’re an awards season completionist. The...
Top Gun 2 was great, but it shouldn’t win Best Picture
2022 was a fantastic year for cinema. With blockbusters, franchises and timely stories dominating the big screen and box office, we saw the industry regain its momentum after two years of suffering at Covid-19’s hands. So, like many film fans, I was excited to celebrate the success of new movies. But as I eagerly read the Oscar 2023 nominations, I couldn’t help but do a double take at the Best Picture category. Why was Top Gun: Maverick on the list?
How to watch Infinity Pool – can I stream the new Mia Goth movie?
Wondering how to watch Infinity Pool? You might find yourself drowning in confusion, but there’s no need to feel in over your head about it: we’re here to help. After a phenomenal year with 2022 movies like X and Pearl, Mia Goth is once again carrying the horror movie industry on her back as she stars alongside Bill Skarsgard in Infinity Pool.
Willem Dafoe cast in Nosferatu movie (again)
It looks like Willem Dafoe will be getting acquainted with Nosferatu once again, more than 20 years after he gave an Oscar-nominated performance of the character in vampire movie Shadow of the Vampire. He’ll be reuniting with director Robert Eggers — who he worked with for The Northman and The...
Rye Lane review (Sundance 2023) – a refreshing British rom-com
Sundance 2023 has been a great festival for crowd-pleasing British movies which prove that the UK has more to offer the world than period films about posh people. Three London-based new movies, all from debut feature-film directors demonstrate the variety of British people and places that we don’t usually see on the big screen. Sundance 2023 has offered us Polite Society (directed by Nida Manzoor), Scrapper (directed by Charlotte Regan), and now Rye Lane (directed by Raine Allen Miller).
Scrapper review (Sundance 2023) – a charming British comedy movie
London-born writer-director Charlotte Regan makes her feature film debut with Scrapper – a charming comedy movie which sees Harris Dickinson as Jason, who must step up as a young single Dad when his 12-year-old daughter Georgie’s mother dies. Lola Campbell makes an astonishing debut as Georgie – a fiercely independent kid who struggles to accept the presence of this man she doesn’t know.
It’s a miracle that Jaws ever got made, and this is why
It’s hard to overstate the cinematic importance of Jaws. Not only is it one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, it’s also one of the best movies of all time, period. Released in the mid ‘70s, the thriller movie helped define the blockbuster, and was the highest-grossing movie of all time until the first Star Wars movie came along, two years after.
Polite Society review (Sundance 2023) – a surprising action-comedy
Bringing together several seemingly unconnected elements into a melting pot of a movie is always a risky little game, but can work wonders. A new movie combines the parental pressures and furore surrounding an upcoming wedding in London’s South Asian community, with action movie sequences (specifically martial arts), and a hilarious script that showcases the best of British humour. And it mostly manages to pull off this tricky high-wire act.
It Ends With Us movie release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the It Ends With Us movie release date? Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or just don’t know how to use TikTok), you’ll know that romance author Colleen Hoover has taken #BookTok by storm. Her novel, It Ends With Us, became the bestselling book of 2022, with Hoover becoming America’s top-selling author after the hit book went TikTok-viral and racked up 2 billion cumulative views.
The Last of Us season 2 already confirmed by HBO
We may be less than halfway through the first, but The Last of Us TV series season 2 has been confirmed by HBO. The horror series, having smashed a number of records for viewership already, will now get another chapter overseen by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann with The Last of Us cast returning.
Original Blade star calls new Marvel movies “garbage”
When it comes to sharing hot takes on Marvel movies and DC movies, Stephen Dorff – the star of the 1998 vampire movie Blade – isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. In 2021 the star went viral for criticising Black Widow, and now, Dorff is back to drag Marvel and DC through the fire once again.
The best M Night Shyamalan movies
What are the best M Night Shyamalan movies? The director broke through in the late ’90s and quickly established a very distinct style of filmmaking full of twists, thrills, and a little bit of theatricality. But what are Shyamalan’s finest works?. The horror movie director has worked with...
Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines
As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
New Star Wars series was made for The Hunger Games star
The Star Wars universe (or galaxy) is ever-expanding, and its focus is firmly placed on the small screen at the moment, with multiple TV series coming out of the franchise. One such Star Wars series, The Acolyte, was actually formed around Amandla Stenberg, who starred in The Hunger Games. The...
Harrison Ford isn’t sure Yellowstone is “television”
Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood’s biggest names, having starred in flick such as the Star Wars movies, the Indiana Jones movies, and more. However, when it comes to TV, the star doesn’t have many credits. Even though the TV series 1923 marks the actor’s first regular drama show appearance, Ford doesn’t seem to count the Yellowstone prequel show as part of the medium.
