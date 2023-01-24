Read full article on original website
Hochul's minimum wage plan could deflate a political football
For years, a debate over what the hourly minimum wage in New York should be has been consumed by politics. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to link the wage to the rate of inflation could deflate that political football. But a coalition of labor unions and progressive Democrats in the...
Advocates seek to end subsidies for horse racing in New York
Advocacy groups including animal rights organizations and education interests are backing an end to subsidies for the horse racing industry in New York, and calling for the money to be redirected to schools in the state. Two Democratic lawmakers have once again introduced legislation meant to strip the industry of...
New York's LGBTQ protections receive high marks
New York is among the 20 states in the country that has some of the strongest protections for the LGBTQ communities in the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation Institute. The organizations classified New York's laws as "working towards innovative equality" and ranked the state...
New York health care groups weigh collaboration amid challenges
Health care networks in New York are weighing ways of collaborating with hospital and home care amid as demand increases for mental health services, vaccination efforts and aging services. A report released by consortium of health care trade organizations Home Care Association of New York State, Iroquois Healthcare Association and...
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY
A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
