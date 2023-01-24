Read full article on original website
Man set rural Kan. house on fire, left and did not report blaze
BARTON COUNTY —Authorities reported a man intentionally set a vacant, rural home on fire and left it unattended in rural Barton County Tuesday. Nearby residents and fire crews did not know. Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Fire District 2, Hoisington, received a call to a reported structure fire...
