Arlington school system gets more aggressive in reporting unexpected student absences

Fairfax officials urge residents to learn how to 'stop the bleed'
Learning how to stop bleeding is vital, as a person can die from severe, uncontrolled bleeding in as little as five minutes, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said. When a traumatic-bleeding emergency occurs in Fairfax County, most often a friend, family member, neighbor, co-worker or bystander is on...
Arlington County Board candidate wants referendum on Missing Middle policy
The latest entrant into the Arlington County Board election sweepstakes thinks the public should have its say prior to implementation of sweeping changes to county housing and zoning policy. Candidate Natalie Roy said Jan. 26 that if County Board members enact Missing Middle housing changes in the spring as currently...
FCPS students score success in Scholastic Art competition
A total of 337 Fairfax County Public Schools students earned a total of 533 awards in the 2023 Regional Scholastic Art Awards Program. Students garnered a total of 174 Gold Key awards, 171 Silver Key awards and 188 honorable-mention honors. In addition, four works by Fairfax students, including two from...
Republican Lowery running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney
A defense attorney wants to take over as Prince William County’s top prosecutor. Republican Matt Lowery plans to challenge Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in November’s election. “Amy Ashworth has made policy choices quite intentionally that have run the commonwealth’s attorney’s office into the ground,” he said....
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
New Arlington park gets approval ... and its name
Arlington County officials on Jan. 21 approved plans establishing and naming a new park in Crystal City. Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what will be known as “Arlington Junction Park” – located at South Eads Street and Army Navy Drive – at the December meeting. But because notice had not been given (as required under state law) to the Department of Defense and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the matter had to be put off a month.
Empty gyms can be a spooky place
High-school gymnasiums are so often fun places to hang out because, when open, there usually is so very much going on inside those big busy and noisy rooms, along with many people being around. But when empty, those spacious rooms can be kind of spooky and uncomfortable to individuals who...
Details emerge on plan for new Carlin Springs Road campus of hospital
VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into a 126-bed, advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility. The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults. “It gives us the space and...
Teacher's assistant at Dumfries-area preschool charged with assaulting 5-year-old boy
A teacher's assistant at Washington-Reid Preschool Center near Dumfries faces an assault charge after police allege she stepped on a 5-year-old boy's leg. The incident happened Tuesday in the gym after Sharon Lee Bryan, a Prince William County schools employee, placed the student on a chair, police said. "When the...
Bone marrow drive this weekend for 5-year-old Stafford girl in need of match
You could be the match that helps a 5-year-old Stafford County resident in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Three upcoming events are planned to identify potential matches for Elliott, who was diagnosed in November 2022 with an aggressive blood disease called severe aplastic anemia. But there were no...
Data; Florida still a favored spot of those moving from local area
Where are residents who anticipate leaving the Washington region (we refuse to give in and use the acronym “DMV”) planning to end up? A new real-world survey gives some indications. JK Moving Services, the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company, noted several local and national moving...
Judge rules criminal case against ex-Loudoun schools superintendent, spokesman can continue
The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges. Both Scott Ziegler, the superintendent, and Wayde Byard, the spokesman, were indicted last year by a special...
Arrests made in thefts of gaming devices from 7-Elevens across Fairfax
Fairfax County police on Jan. 24 arrested two Maryland men about two hours after the latest in a series of gaming-machine thefts from area convenience stores. At 8:55 p.m. that night, Fairfax County police dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon area. A store employee called saying two men just had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck before leaving west on Frye Road.
Nohe: Reducing crime will take a village
A police car screamed past me, followed by a second cruiser, red and blue lights flashing and siren wailing. Immediately, I thought, “There’s been another shooting.”. Last year, Prince William County saw a steep rise in violent crime, and 2023 is not showing any signs of improvement. The daily incident reports released by the police have included a collection of violent crimes in just the first weeks of this year: armed robbery, residential burglary, commercial burglary, burglary of a place of worship, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting projectiles at a school bus, malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, assault by mob, abduction, rape, strangulation, and assault and battery of an elementary school student by a teacher.
Civilians recognized at Quantico ceremony
Marine Corps Base Quantico recognized and honored civilian contributions to base operations during a special ceremony Jan. 19. Civilians who work on base were recognized for their length of service. The Length of Service certificate pins signify the length of time each civilian has served in the federal government, as an activity duty service member, government employee or both. Each of the civilians that were awarded are a part of the Marine Corps Base Quantico staff and contribute to the base’s operations.
Woman dies after opening door, falling from moving Jeep in Dumfries
A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries. Police arrived at the area of Williamstown Drive and U.S. 1 at 1:43 a.m., where they found the victim, Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, unconscious, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Wakefield teams win county track and field meets
By wide margins and with multiple first-place finishers, the Wakefield Warriors won both the girls and boys Arlington County indoor track and field championships. The girls amassed 125 points in the high-school meet at Thomas Jefferson Middle School to win by 79 points over the Washington-Liberty Generals. The Wakefield boys scored 123 and won by 77.5 over the runner-up Yorktown Patriots.
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
Lake Ridge townhouse fire leaves one injured, displaces family of three
A Friday afternoon cooking fire in Lake Ridge left a woman with minor injuries and a family of three displaced, Prince William County fire and rescue said. The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sunny Brook Court. Crews arrived with the townhouse evacuated and smoke showing.
