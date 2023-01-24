Arlington school system gets more aggressive in reporting unexpected student absences

A police car screamed past me, followed by a second cruiser, red and blue lights flashing and siren wailing. Immediately, I thought, “There’s been another shooting.”. Last year, Prince William County saw a steep rise in violent crime, and 2023 is not showing any signs of improvement. The daily incident reports released by the police have included a collection of violent crimes in just the first weeks of this year: armed robbery, residential burglary, commercial burglary, burglary of a place of worship, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting projectiles at a school bus, malicious wounding, unlawful wounding, assault by mob, abduction, rape, strangulation, and assault and battery of an elementary school student by a teacher.

2 DAYS AGO