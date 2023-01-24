Read full article on original website
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
GH Spoilers Speculation: This Is What Dex Heller Is Really After
Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after. GH Spoilers Speculation. So far, all we know is that he hates Sonny (Maurice Benard) and...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: And Baby...
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid
Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Is Forced To Come Clean
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a man coming clean, a pair of siblings disagreeing, and a friend helping another do some soul-searching. This is one dramatic episode you won’t want to miss. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is all in when...
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
Why Nate Hastings and Audra Charles Are A Y&R Mistake
It’s Soap Opera 101, The Young and the Restless. The way to make viewers care about a new character is to connect them to a character we already care about. Make the character we care about care about them, and we’ll start to care about them. It isn’t rocket science. Y&R fumbled that basic play with Nate Hastings and Elena Dawson, and now they are about to fumble it again with Nate and Audra Charles.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
GH Spoilers Speculation: The Bone Marrow Donor Everyone Is Ignoring
GH spoilers tease that Josslyn Jacks managed to make Willow Tait’s medical crisis a little bit more about herself when she recalled her own kidney transplant from years earlier. Which got us thinking. GH Spoilers Speculation. See if this tracks: Joss (Eden McCoy) got her illegal kidney from Nelle...
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?
Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker Crosses A Big Line
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a big line crossed, a desperate woman turning on the charm, and a son worrying about his parents’ decisions. It’s one rollercoaster episode that you won’t want to miss!. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Pretty much every person...
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Josslyn Will React To Dex’s Real Agenda
GH spoilers will eventually point to Josslyn Jacks finally learning that her new squeeze isn’t a mob flunky, but actually an undercover employee of her brother, Michael Corinthos. And when that does happen, Joss will have a choice to make. GH Spoilers Speculation. Will learning that Dex Heller (Evan...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
The Young and the Restless Pre-February sweeps: The Newman men are in crisis
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
GH Spoilers For January 9: Who Will Willow’s Match Turn Out To Be?
GH spoilers for Monday, January 9, 2023, reveal joyous news, pleas for help, special man pain, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Willow Has A Donor, But Do We Know Her?. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has...
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
