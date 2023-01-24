Why Eagles’ Super Bowl chances could be impacted in how special teams stop this ‘explosive’ 49ers player

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Related
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
NFC Championship Game picks: San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who goes to the Super Bowl?
There are only two teams left playing in the NFC, and they will meet in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET when the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles’ path to the game was pretty simple. After earning a bye week and...
Is there a chance 49ers’ best player misses NFC Championship vs. Eagles?
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Not exactly. Pro Football Talk reports San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice Thursday as he deals with a calf injury. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting McCaffrey...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Refs and 49ers ripped on Eagles’ DeVonta Smith ‘catch’ that should’ve been overturned: ‘Calling B.S.’ on officials
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the NFC Championship Game by taking the opening drive down the field for a touchdown. The big play on the drive was a DeVonta Smith 29-yard reception on fourth-and-three to set up the Eagles in the red zone. Want to bet on the NFL?. After making...
Why the Eagles will win the Super Bowl after statement-making win over 49ers in NFC Championship game
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts picked himself up from the grass in the south end zone of Lincoln Financial Field as nearly 70,000 fans jumped and screamed in unison. It was the final minute of the third quarter and Hurts had just scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season – something no quarterback in NFL history had ever done – and had given the Eagles a 21-point lead, all but guaranteeing their spot in the Super Bowl.
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Eagles inactive list: Who took a seat to make room for Avonte Maddox vs. 49ers in NFC Championship?
PHILADELPHIA – The NFC Championship Game is finally here, and the Eagles will be looking to advance to their first Super Bowl since the 2017-2018 season, a run that ended with the team getting their first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Cornerback Avonte Maddox and linebacker T.J. Edwards were not part...
Eagles ready to make history vs. 49ers in NFC Championship
Just two days until Philadelphia hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are going for their second NFC title in five years. Philadelphia’s last NFC Championship Game appearance came in 2018, when it defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, on its...
WATCH: Jalen Hurts lead Eagles fans in Fly Eagles Fly fight song
It’s onward and upward for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. During the post-game celebration, quarterback Jalen Hurts and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw led the Eagles faithful in a stirring (and off-key) rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” which you can see here.
Eagles, 49ers coordinators in demand following NFC Championship Game
Sunday is funday for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But following the NFC Championship Game, it will be just another manic Monday for several coaches on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “San Francisco 49ers defensive...
Billy Packer, Liberty High grad and famous basketball broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, a Liberty High School graduate who became a fixture of the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, has died. Mark Packer, Billy’s son and a personality for ESPN’s ACC Network, announced his father’s death on Thursday night. Billy Packer was 82. Billy Packer attended Rosemont...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0