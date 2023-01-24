Why Eagles’ Super Bowl chances could be impacted in how special teams stop this ‘explosive’ 49ers player

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts picked himself up from the grass in the south end zone of Lincoln Financial Field as nearly 70,000 fans jumped and screamed in unison. It was the final minute of the third quarter and Hurts had just scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season – something no quarterback in NFL history had ever done – and had given the Eagles a 21-point lead, all but guaranteeing their spot in the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO