NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
04-10-15-31-37
(four, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Lucky For Life
01-25-28-39-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
Pick 3 Evening
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
Pick 4 Day
3-1-2-4
(three, one, two, four)
Pick 4 Evening
9-7-5-9
(nine, seven, five, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
Comments / 0