PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
02-04-16-27-37
(two, four, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Cash4Life
11-22-46-47-54, Cash Ball: 2
(eleven, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
Match 6 Lotto
03-06-20-31-37-43
(three, six, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $860,000
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 2 Day
8-1, Wild: 6
(eight, one; Wild: six)
Pick 2 Evening
8-2, Wild: 3
(eight, two; Wild: three)
Pick 3 Day
1-8-0, Wild: 6
(one, eight, zero; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Evening
4-0-4, Wild: 3
(four, zero, four; Wild: three)
Pick 4 Day
0-1-5-1, Wild: 6
(zero, one, five, one; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Evening
8-4-2-1, Wild: 3
(eight, four, two, one; Wild: three)
Pick 5 Day
3-5-9-4-7, Wild: 6
(three, five, nine, four, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Evening
3-3-5-4-9, Wild: 3
(three, three, five, four, nine; Wild: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
Treasure Hunt
08-12-23-24-28
(eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
