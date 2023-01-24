PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

02-04-16-27-37

(two, four, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Cash4Life

11-22-46-47-54, Cash Ball: 2

(eleven, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)

Match 6 Lotto

03-06-20-31-37-43

(three, six, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $860,000

Mega Millions

33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 2 Day

8-1, Wild: 6

(eight, one; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

8-2, Wild: 3

(eight, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-0, Wild: 6

(one, eight, zero; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

4-0-4, Wild: 3

(four, zero, four; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

0-1-5-1, Wild: 6

(zero, one, five, one; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-4-2-1, Wild: 3

(eight, four, two, one; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

3-5-9-4-7, Wild: 6

(three, five, nine, four, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

3-3-5-4-9, Wild: 3

(three, three, five, four, nine; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000

Treasure Hunt

08-12-23-24-28

(eight, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000