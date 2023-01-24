ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit

By TODD RICHMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
FILE - The Burger King logo is displayed on a sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King restaurants across Wisconsin owe managers overtime pay as a class action, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A group of around a half-dozen managers and assistant managers at Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises Operations LLC filed a lawsuit in November 2019, alleging that they have to work more than 40 hours a week and spend most of their time doing the same work as nonexecutive employees at the restaurants. Wisconsin administrative code provides that employers don’t have to pay workers overtime if those workers serve as executives or managers.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Pedro Colon, a former Democratic legislator, granted the plaintiffs’ motion in August 2021 to certify the lawsuit as a class action, including all salaried managers and assistant managers at Cave Burger Kings across the state. The class includes 207 general managers and 107 assistant general managers, according to court documents.

The company argued on appeal that Colon erroneously exercised his discretion and that questions about how much time each manager in the class actually spends on nonmanagerial tasks haven’t been answered. Colon agreed that those questions should be answered for each manager but didn’t explain how to do that without requiring individual testimony.

The 1st District Court of Appeals agreed with the company, issuing a unanimous ruling that Colon didn’t explain the rationale for his decision and determined multiple questions of fact must be addressed before certifying the lawsuit as a class action. The appellate court sent the case back to Colon to reanalyze the class action request.

“The court’s demonstration of rational decision-making will in turn support a determination that it properly exercised its discretion in reaching a decision on the class certification that a reasonable court could reach, ” Judge Maxine Aldridge White wrote.

Summer Murshid, one of several attorneys representing the managers, said in an email to The Associated Press that they’re confident the managers will be certified as a class and that the evidence will show they were forced to work overtime without compensation.

Frank Zanazaro
4d ago

This is not a class actionable case. When you put on the title of manager you give up money, this is common knowledge. Yes are there times, many in fact, where you are asked to work overtime. Most managers in fact work at least 50, if not 60 hours a week; and this is why some people don't like becoming managers. Your rate of pay actually goes down, even though your "salary" has increased.

Robert West
4d ago

It surprises me that they can still find workers to take those fast food managerial positions. Most of them pay salary, knowing in the back of their mind you will be working WAY past 40 hours a week. I don't doubt that, per hour worked each week, that the hourly wage workers make more per hour than their bosses.

Soturian
4d ago

Managers at small stores doing grunt tasks is quite common all over. Probably are better ways to run the show, but don't act like this chain's behavior is egregious.

