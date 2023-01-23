Read full article on original website
columbusmessenger.com
Prairie Township trustees approve safety contract with sheriff’s office
Prairie Township has approved its annual agreement for police coverage with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At the Jan. 11 meeting, trustees authorized the 2023 contract with the police agency for $90,655 per month. As part of the contract, costs cannot exceed $1.15 million in total for the year should any unanticipated expenses occur. In 2022, the township paid $86,868 per month. Last year’s contract stated costs could not exceed $1.094 million.
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
sciotopost.com
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
wosu.org
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
columbusmessenger.com
Women’s self-defense class offered by Madison Township
Learning self defense is a valuable tool for women. A free Woman’s Self Defense class will be held March 18 from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Madison Township Community Center, 4575 Madison Lane, Groveport. Space is limited to 30 participants. “The year’s first course is a one day...
columbusmessenger.com
Commissioners discuss rezoning case that could brings more apartments to the westside
Commissioners discussed a rezoning proposal that would add apartments and possibly result in a land donation to the city of Columbus. The issues was debated at the Jan. 18 Westland Area Commission meeting. The owners of the property at 795 Galloway Road, located at the northwest corner of Galloway and...
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats
PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 25, 2023
A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the US Route 33 westbound off ramp at State Route 739 for an injury crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic. The driver of the Toyota, Clinton M. Heth, age 29 of Marion was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection. A crash report was taken, #80-23-030.
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
YAHOO!
Chillicothe man charged in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic: It was 'all worth it'
PEORIA — A Chillicothe man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after being charged Wednesday in connection with the Planned Parenthood fire this month in Peoria. Tyler W. Massengill, 32, told officials investigating the case that if his "actions the night of January 15, 2023, caused 'a little delay' in a person receiving services at the PHC, his conduct may have been 'all worth it,'" according to federal court records filed Wednesday.
Former Nationwide Children’s employee sues hospital for discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is being sued by a former employee who said she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs. Tina Moore gave 10TV her picture and, on the phone, identified herself as a 27-year employee of the hospital and a devout Christian. The...
ATF Director warns police in Columbus are finding a new dangerous device for guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in Columbus, are seeing a rise in the number of dangerous devices used to turn handguns into machine guns. U.S. ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach, was in town this week to announce efforts to help Columbus police curb gun...
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Sheriff Reports Juvenile Made Violent Threats Against School
Fairfield – Violent threats were investigated this morning after the Sheriff department was made aware. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies became aware of allegations of a non-specific threat of violence made against the Fairfield Union School District High School while investigating an unrelated incident.
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
