ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
columbusmessenger.com

Prairie Township trustees approve safety contract with sheriff’s office

Prairie Township has approved its annual agreement for police coverage with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At the Jan. 11 meeting, trustees authorized the 2023 contract with the police agency for $90,655 per month. As part of the contract, costs cannot exceed $1.15 million in total for the year should any unanticipated expenses occur. In 2022, the township paid $86,868 per month. Last year’s contract stated costs could not exceed $1.094 million.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant

BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution

CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case

UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
wosu.org

A look at affordable housing in central Ohio

During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
OHIO STATE
columbusmessenger.com

Women’s self-defense class offered by Madison Township

Learning self defense is a valuable tool for women. A free Woman’s Self Defense class will be held March 18 from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Madison Township Community Center, 4575 Madison Lane, Groveport. Space is limited to 30 participants. “The year’s first course is a one day...
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – January 25, 2023

A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the US Route 33 westbound off ramp at State Route 739 for an injury crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic. The driver of the Toyota, Clinton M. Heth, age 29 of Marion was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection. A crash report was taken, #80-23-030.
UNION COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
YAHOO!

Chillicothe man charged in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic: It was 'all worth it'

PEORIA — A Chillicothe man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after being charged Wednesday in connection with the Planned Parenthood fire this month in Peoria. Tyler W. Massengill, 32, told officials investigating the case that if his "actions the night of January 15, 2023, caused 'a little delay' in a person receiving services at the PHC, his conduct may have been 'all worth it,'" according to federal court records filed Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
10TV

'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says

HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
HILLIARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Sheriff Reports Juvenile Made Violent Threats Against School

Fairfield – Violent threats were investigated this morning after the Sheriff department was made aware. Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies became aware of allegations of a non-specific threat of violence made against the Fairfield Union School District High School while investigating an unrelated incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy