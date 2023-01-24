KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash Ball
07-16-24-34, Cash Ball: 3
(seven, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Kentucky 5
05-09-26-32-35
(five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
01-25-28-39-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-4-6
(two, four, six)
Pick 4 Evening
1-1-1-9
(one, one, one, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
8-8-2-8
(eight, eight, two, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
Comments / 0