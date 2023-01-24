Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Mario Cristobal told Miami football recruit new OC within about a week
Update: The Miami football program and head coach Mario Cristobal released a statement on Friday that stated offensive coordinator Josh Gattis “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.’’ Three-star 2024 quarterback Luke Moga spoke to CaneSport in an article released on Thursday before the Gattis’ firing.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Undergoes Major Surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers had a season of high hopes come crashing down when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card matchup during the first weekend of playoff football in the National Football League.
Miami football releases concise statement announcing Josh Gattis firing
The Miami football program released a statement on Friday stating that Josh Gattis has been “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.’’ Gattis came to Miami as the Frank Broyles’ Award winner of the best assistant coach in college football at Michigan following the 2021 season.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
atozsports.com
College football insider speaks on Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to Alabama
Rumors have circulated in recent weeks that former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to a college football sideline. Alabama, where Pruitt served as defensive coordinator for two seasons before replacing Butch Jones at Tennessee, needs a defensive coordinator after Pete Golding left for the same job at Ole Miss (he was likely “encouraged” to look for a new job).
5-star Alabama commit shares update on his recruitment following LSU visit
5-star Alabama pledge Jaylen Mbakwe discusses where things stand with Bama following his visit to LSU on Saturday.
2023 Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Officially Rated as Five-Star Plus+ LB
Ole Miss 2023 linebacker Suntarine Perkins is now ranked as a five-star recruit by all four major recruiting media services.
Yardbarker
Friday UCF Recruiting Notes
Article photo of elite prospect Kam Davis; photo shot in 2022 by Brian Smith. Just wanted to list a few of the prospects that will be coming to Orlando this weekend to compete in the Pylon 7v7 tournament, and then mention some of the key recruiting targets for UCF during today’s junior day event.
TCU hiring Arkansas offensive assistant Mark Cala following Kendal Briles addition
TCU is continuing to add to their offensive coaching staff, bringing former Arkansas quarterback analyst Mark Cala to the Horned Frogs. On Saturday, Cala took to Twitter to tweet a photo of the TCU mascot, “Excited for this new chapter,” he wrote, revealing he’s following Kendal Briles‘ path.
Florida hires former Auburn staffer under Bryan Harsin
One of Bryan Harsin’s former assistant coaches is staying in the SEC. Former Tigers offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, who was recently let go by Auburn as new coach Hugh Freeze brought his own staff to the Plains, is set to join the Florida Gators in an analyst role as reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.
atozsports.com
2 Tennessee Vols games listed among 10 most important college football games in 2023
Two Tennessee Vols games were listed this week by 247Sports as two of the 10 most important conference matchups in 2023. 247Sports picked two conference games for Tennessee that could end up having a major impact on how the final College Football Playoff rankings look next season. You can probably...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to shocking coach firing
It’s very rare for college football coaches to be fired at this point in the year as most teams across the country have finalized their coaching moves and are looking toward next season, but in a shocking turn of events, it looks like the Miami Hurricanes will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.
Tennessee hype video commemorates two-year anniversary of Josh Heupel hire
Friday marked two years to the day that Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its new football coach amid a tumultuous stretch that left the program in a difficult spot. The former Oklahoma quarterback and long-time assistant coach came from UCF, where he’d won 28 games in three seasons and featured a high-scoring offense, and general reaction from fans and national analysts could probably be best described as lukewarm. The two seasons Heupel has overseen with the Vols were anything but lukewarm, though – Tennessee has the third-most wins (18) in the SEC in the past two seasons under Heupel, who guided the Vols to their best season in more than 20 years in 2022.
NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma
The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
Comments / 0