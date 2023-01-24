Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

BOSTON (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is accused of killing two of their children and assaulting a third who later died says his family was the best thing that ever happened to him, and that he forgives his wife. Patrick Clancy’s statement appeared Saturday on a fundraising site to assist with medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. His wife, Lindsay Clancy, is facing two counts of murder and other charges after their daughter, Cora, 5, and their son Dawson, 3, were strangled last week inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. On Friday, the youngest child, 7-month-old Callan, also died. Authorities have not yet commented on further charges. Lindsay Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. An arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO