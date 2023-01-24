Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
[PHOTOS] Reba McEntire Celebrates Grand Opening of New Entertainment Venue in Oklahoma: Reba’s Place
Reba McEntire celebrated the grand opening of her new dining and entertainment venue, Reba’s Place, on Jan. 26 in Atoka, Oklahoma. Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple, the three-story venue features a dining space, bar, stage, mercantile, and more. Reba partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the...
Miranda Lambert Drops Gorgeous Photo Dump From Surprise Wedding Anniversary Trip
It looks like Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, found the right spot to go for an anniversary trip. Lambert and McLoughlin got away from the hubbub of everyday life for some R&R at Ilsa Mujeres. She posted a series of four photos from the wedding anniversary getaway. Let’s see what Miranda and Brendan got involved in while having a good time.
Blake Shelton Says George Strait Inspired His Future Tour Plans
Blake Shelton has had plenty on his plate for quite some time. Outside of being one of the biggest names in modern country music, Shelton has also been a coach on The Voice for 22 seasons. Additionally, the Oklahoma native took on the role of husband and stepdad when he married Gwen Stefani. Then, there is his chain of Ole Red restaurants. Most recently, he kicked off his newest venture as host of the gameshow Barmageddon.
Tom Selleck Turns 78: Celebrating the ’Blue Blood’s Star’s Iconic Career on His Birthday
It’s time to wish Tom Selleck a very happy birthday as the star of Blue Bloods turns 78 years old on Sunday, January 29. Selleck’s career has spanned numerous decades. Of course, most people remember Selleck from playing private detective Thomas Magnum on the CBS show Magnum, P.I. But his career has a lot more in it than Magnum.
Elle King Reflects on Hearing Her Debut Country Album for the First Time
Elle King released her debut self-titled EP in 2012. Three years later, she released Love Stuff which contained the Grammy-nominated hit single “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Then, in 2018, King released her sophomore LP Shake the Spirit which saw her getting a little more experimental sonically. However, all of those albums contained shades of country music mixed with her other influences. Still, she wasn’t well-known in the country world.
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly
Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shows Off Motorcycle Collection He’s Preparing to Sell
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is en route to Las Vegas, where he will auction off some of his motorcycle... The post ‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shows Off Motorcycle Collection He’s Preparing to Sell appeared first on Outsider.
Watch: Reba McEntire Gives Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Reba’s Place Official Opening
After years of hard work and planning Reba McEntire’s new restaurant/bar/retail space/live music venue is open to the public. The country icon celebrated the grand opening of Reba’s Place last week. She did so with a special live stream performance from the venue’s stage. Now, guests can come in and sample the expansive menu, try the signature cocktails, and see what McEntire has to offer in the mercantile shop upstairs.
WATCH: HARDY Activates Rock Star Mode During WWE Royal Rumble
Earlier this month, HARDY released his long-awaited 17-song album the mockingbird & THE CROW. While the highly-regarded singer-songwriter saw success with his debut album A ROCK, the brand new record demonstrates HARDY’s talent as a country music singer while simultaneously capturing and introducing fans to his passion for rock music. Recently, the rapidly-rising country-rock artist took to the WWE Royal Rumble, where he went full-out rockstar with a performance of his metal-heavy release, “SOLD OUT.”
Tom Verlaine, Rock Band Television Frontman, Dead at 73
Punk rocker Tom Verlaine, the guitarist and singer for the 1970s group Television, has died. He was 73 years old. Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of his long-time collaborator and former girlfriend Patti Smith, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, January 28. “Dearest Tom,” she wrote alongside two touching black...
Kevin Bacon Wants To Do Sequel To ‘Tremors,’ But He’s ‘Waiting for the Call’
Kevin Bacon is all in for doing a sequel to his 1990 movie Tremors but the call has not been made as of yet. He loves this movie and would be on board in a red-hot minute to do another one. Bacon admitted in a 2021 profile in Esquire that he wanted to star in a sequel.
Jelly Roll Sings at Jail Where He Served Time in Johnny Cash-Style Performance: VIDEO
Johnny Cash recorded what is arguably the greatest country album of all time behind the walls of Folsom Prison in 1968. That was far from the only time that Cash performed for inmates. In fact, From Folsom Prison isn’t even his only album recorded inside a penitentiary. Now, decades later, Jelly Roll is taking a page out of the Man in Black’s playbook. Recently, the Nashville native and some of his closest friends performed for inmates at the Davidson County Correctional Center.
