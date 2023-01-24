ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Blake Shelton Says George Strait Inspired His Future Tour Plans

Blake Shelton has had plenty on his plate for quite some time. Outside of being one of the biggest names in modern country music, Shelton has also been a coach on The Voice for 22 seasons. Additionally, the Oklahoma native took on the role of husband and stepdad when he married Gwen Stefani. Then, there is his chain of Ole Red restaurants. Most recently, he kicked off his newest venture as host of the gameshow Barmageddon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Elle King Reflects on Hearing Her Debut Country Album for the First Time

Elle King released her debut self-titled EP in 2012. Three years later, she released Love Stuff which contained the Grammy-nominated hit single “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Then, in 2018, King released her sophomore LP Shake the Spirit which saw her getting a little more experimental sonically. However, all of those albums contained shades of country music mixed with her other influences. Still, she wasn’t well-known in the country world.
Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly

Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Watch: Reba McEntire Gives Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Reba’s Place Official Opening

After years of hard work and planning Reba McEntire’s new restaurant/bar/retail space/live music venue is open to the public. The country icon celebrated the grand opening of Reba’s Place last week. She did so with a special live stream performance from the venue’s stage. Now, guests can come in and sample the expansive menu, try the signature cocktails, and see what McEntire has to offer in the mercantile shop upstairs.
ATOKA, OK
WATCH: HARDY Activates Rock Star Mode During WWE Royal Rumble

Earlier this month, HARDY released his long-awaited 17-song album the mockingbird & THE CROW. While the highly-regarded singer-songwriter saw success with his debut album A ROCK, the brand new record demonstrates HARDY’s talent as a country music singer while simultaneously capturing and introducing fans to his passion for rock music. Recently, the rapidly-rising country-rock artist took to the WWE Royal Rumble, where he went full-out rockstar with a performance of his metal-heavy release, “SOLD OUT.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Verlaine, Rock Band Television Frontman, Dead at 73

Punk rocker Tom Verlaine, the guitarist and singer for the 1970s group Television, has died. He was 73 years old. Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of his long-time collaborator and former girlfriend Patti Smith, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, January 28. “Dearest Tom,” she wrote alongside two touching black...
Jelly Roll Sings at Jail Where He Served Time in Johnny Cash-Style Performance: VIDEO

Johnny Cash recorded what is arguably the greatest country album of all time behind the walls of Folsom Prison in 1968. That was far from the only time that Cash performed for inmates. In fact, From Folsom Prison isn’t even his only album recorded inside a penitentiary. Now, decades later, Jelly Roll is taking a page out of the Man in Black’s playbook. Recently, the Nashville native and some of his closest friends performed for inmates at the Davidson County Correctional Center.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
