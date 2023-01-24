Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stmarynow.com
RICKIE JAMES HAYES
Rickie James Hayes, 58, a native of Gibson and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Morgan City. He is survived by a daughter, Raquel...
stmarynow.com
LAWRENCE ANTHONY (LARRY) GIROIR JR.
Lawrence Anthony (Larry) Giroir, Jr. died peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family and friends, on January 24, 2023, at age 85. He was born February 28, 1937, to Lawrence A. Giroir, Sr., and Dorothy Chaisson Giroir. Larry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a 1955 graduate...
stmarynow.com
Stephensville park to be named for Larry Doiron
A 10 a.m. Friday ceremony is planned to dedicate a Stephensville park to the memory of developer Larry Doiron Sr. Doiron died in May 2021 at age 92 after a lifetime as a businessman, Morgan City Council member, a police juror and, for 27 years, a member of the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board, where he worked to find solutions for backwater flooding in the area. Thursday would have been Doiron's 94th birthday.
stmarynow.com
CHARLES E. FRYER SR.
Charles E. Fryer Sr., 88, a native of Epps and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Patricia DuBois Hebert Fryer; children, Dana Hebert of Morgan City, Tammy Broussard and Sharon Russo of New Iberia, LeMoyne Jones and Charles Fryer Jr. of Morgan City; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
stmarynow.com
Attorney general recognizes local heroes
When state Attorney General Jeff Landry appeared at a recent East St. Mary Kiwanis Club luncheon in Morgan City, he recognized St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department personnel for their performance in recent incidents. Top Photo: K9 Deputy Blake Giroir was recognized for responding to an incident in the Baldwin area, where a 4-year-old boy was unresponsive after being in water. Giroir went to the scene and began to administer CPR on the child until he was joined by Acadian Ambulance EMTs. He traveled with them to the hospital, where the child was stabilized. Medical personnel remarked that the quick action by Giroir in administering CPR made it possible for the child to be saved. Bottom Photo: The second incident that Landry recognized was a negotiation with a barricaded subject in Berwick, which ended peacefully with the subject coming out and being transported to a local medical facility without harming himself or others. Negotiators deployed that night are part of the SMPSO Special Response Team, whose members train together regularly for calls like this one. Team members and their roles: Office Mike Rodrigue, primary negotiator, Berwick Police Department; Sgt. Ashleigh Wilson, secondary negotiator, SMPSO; Lt. IC Kim Cudd, recorder, SMPSO; and Detective Lt. David Spencer, team leader, SMPSO.
stmarynow.com
Hephaestus celebrates Twelth Night
The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queen’s Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LXI Emma Levert Aucoin and her family at The Old Building in Berwick. From left are Jennifer Wise with her husband 2022 Hephaestus Captain Michael Wise, the queen’s father Gregory P. Aucoin, the queen, the queen’s mother Michelle Trapp, and King Hephaestus LXI Gerard Bourgeois and his wife, Ruth.
stmarynow.com
Area births announced
Born to Shekita M. Hayes and Morris Hatcher Sr. of Berwick, a boy, Malachi Da’Mar Hatcher, on Dec. 9 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17.5 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mario Lopez (nee: Jamie Bouy) of Morgan...
stmarynow.com
Construction continues at new Berwick library
The St. Mary Parish Library Berwick branch is taking shape, although not as quickly as officials had hoped. They’re looking forward to the completion of construction in six to eight weeks, followed a few weeks later by a grand opening. When complete, the 8,100-square-foot building will be more than...
stmarynow.com
SLCC's Moore attends workshop on Gulf's energy transition
South Louisiana Community College’s Tammie Moore recently represented Acadiana, Louisiana and the Gulf Region at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's workshop entitled “Navigating the Energy Transition in the Gulf of Mexico.”. Moore, who is SLCC's Morgan City and Franklin campus director and a member of...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:53 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft. 7:10 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical. 7:27 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless operation. 7:39 a.m. 900...
stmarynow.com
Terrebonne General wound clinic receives award
Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce that Terrebonne General Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine Clinic is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a set period. “This achievement reaffirms our commitment to the patient experience,”...
Comments / 0