Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com
Anticipated Imhotep-Camden matchup highlights weekend hoops slate
As a Boston transplant, Imhotep Charter boys basketball coach Andre Noble knows there are plenty of big moments in Philadelphia high school hoops he wasn’t around for. Still, after two-plus decades coaching Philly hoops, Noble also knows Saturday is setting up as an all-timer. That’s when the match up...
Sussex Central knocks off defending champ Cape Henlopen
Georgetown – To be the champs you have to beat the champs and the Sussex Central wrestling team took a big step in that direction Wednesday night handing defending state champion Cape Henlopen a 36-30 loss in front of a capacity crowd. The Golden Knights took a 33-30 lead into the final match of the night featuring #4 ranked Holt ... Read More
Dover, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dover. The Queen Anne's High School basketball team will have a game with Dover High School on January 26, 2023, 14:30:00. The St. Georges Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dover High School on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00.
MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson
BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bonus Hoops as No. 7 Appo holds off No. 6 Caravel
(Middletown, DE) When the 6th and 7th ranked teams in the Delaware Live-302 Sports poll get together, a close game is expected. That is exactly what transpired Tuesday night as the Caravel Buccaneers (No. 6) and Appoquinimink Jaguars (No. 7) battled into overtime in a Jags 71-62 victory. There was no indication the game would be tightly contested early, as ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
Gov. Moore removes Stadium Authority chairman as Orioles lease looms
Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday announced plans to remove Thomas Kelso from his post as Maryland Stadium Authority chairman.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
WBOC
Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday
DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
WMDT.com
Diana Welch throwing her hat in the ring for Dover’s mayoral race
DOVER, Del. – Diana Welch is throwing her hat in the ring for the mayoral election. Welch is a veteran, who stayed in Delaware after an accidental landing here. From Florida, she has been here for 22 years, running businesses, being a mom, and owning properties. Early on Welch was told not to move to Dover however she did because she saw the town’s charm. She says if elected she plans to increase Dover’s livability rate by providing affordable housing and creating more open green spaces.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
WBOC
Smyrna to Spend $450K in Pandemic Relief Funds to Light Turf Field
SMYRNA, Del.- Controversy over how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds is overshadowing the Smyrna community. The Smyrna school district board voted to install lights on the middle school turf field. But, many parents think the funding should go elsewhere. "I think if it's Covid...
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
WMDT.com
15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note
SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Comments / 0