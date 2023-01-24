DOVER, Del. – Diana Welch is throwing her hat in the ring for the mayoral election. Welch is a veteran, who stayed in Delaware after an accidental landing here. From Florida, she has been here for 22 years, running businesses, being a mom, and owning properties. Early on Welch was told not to move to Dover however she did because she saw the town’s charm. She says if elected she plans to increase Dover’s livability rate by providing affordable housing and creating more open green spaces.

