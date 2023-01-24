Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
whatsupmag.com
Real Deal Mexican Cuisine at Senor Chile Café
Fredy Salmoran came to the United States from Mexico with big dreams and through hard work and enterprise, he made those ambitions come true. He arrived at age 17 in 1999 and started working as a dishwasher right way. Salmoran ended up working various jobs in the kitchen until he became a chef at Giolitti Deli in Annapolis.
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
Bay Journal
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
Maryland state regulators have approved expansion of a controversial poultry rendering plant on the Eastern Shore that just four months ago settled lawsuits accusing it of polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary for years. The state Department of the Environment in late December renewed the discharge permit for the Valley Proteins...
blocbyblocknews.com
A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection
A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
WBOC
Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy
EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
talbotspy.org
The Lakeside Reset Resolution Failure and the Future of Development: A Chat with Talbot Councilman Pete Lesher
It was clear on Tuesday evening that Talbot County Council member Pete Lesher was speaking with a heavy heart when he made it know that he would not be proposing the Talbot Integrity Project’s (TIP) draft resolution to “reset” the new Trappe housing development known as Lakeside.
shoredailynews.com
Rosa Mae Handy
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report
Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
realtormarney.com
How Much of a Downpayment Do You Need to Buy a Home?
How much of a downpayment do you need to buy a home?. The long and short of it is that it depends on your situation, loan qualifications and loan type. That being said, according to a NerdWallet Home Buyer Report, 62% of Americans believe you need to put 20% down on a house.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
Falconer Dan Vitilio, who resides in Kingsville, Maryland, provides hawks for various uses. Under a potential deal with Baltimore County, this Harris's hawk may be used to scare away unwanted birds from the county landfill after a trial run. On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s...
Thrillist
Great Wolf Lodge Is About to Open Its Biggest Water Park Ever
Listen, family travel doesn't have to be stressful. From nudging you toward embracing your inner child to building lasting memories with family members, there are a lot of benefits to hitting the road with your loved ones. One of the key factors to a successful family trip, though, is picking the right destination.
