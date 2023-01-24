ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
whatsupmag.com

Real Deal Mexican Cuisine at Senor Chile Café

Fredy Salmoran came to the United States from Mexico with big dreams and through hard work and enterprise, he made those ambitions come true. He arrived at age 17 in 1999 and started working as a dishwasher right way. Salmoran ended up working various jobs in the kitchen until he became a chef at Giolitti Deli in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection

A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland

Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD
shoredailynews.com

Rosa Mae Handy

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
SEAFORD, DE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
DELMAR, MD
Daily Voice

Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report

Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

How Much of a Downpayment Do You Need to Buy a Home?

How much of a downpayment do you need to buy a home?. The long and short of it is that it depends on your situation, loan qualifications and loan type. That being said, according to a NerdWallet Home Buyer Report, 62% of Americans believe you need to put 20% down on a house.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Thrillist

Great Wolf Lodge Is About to Open Its Biggest Water Park Ever

Listen, family travel doesn't have to be stressful. From nudging you toward embracing your inner child to building lasting memories with family members, there are a lot of benefits to hitting the road with your loved ones. One of the key factors to a successful family trip, though, is picking the right destination.
PERRYVILLE, MD

