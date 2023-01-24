ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

DOWN GO THE TOP DOGS: The Bulldogs sweep No.1 St. Cloud State Huskies

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the unranked Bulldogs shocked the No.1 team in the nation when they outscored St. Cloud State, 5-3, but on Saturday night the Bulldogs brought even more shocking news when they swept the Huskies 6-3. In the first period, UMD came out firing away. Luke Loheit began the scoring fountain for the Bulldogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Following that, Ben Steeves capitalized on the power play while Jesse Jacques added a shorthanded goal to close out the first period with a commanding 3-0 lead.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Upset Alert: Bulldogs knock off No.1 Huskies in 5-3 win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A packed AMSOIL Arena saw quite the show on Friday night as UMD hosted No.1 St. Cloud State. Upsets and milestone were the themes of the night as Bulldogs freshman, Ben Steeves, had his second hat trick of the season with three power play goals on the night.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy