ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Wake Forest 55, Miami 52

MIAMI (13-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.860, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Hal.Cavinder 1-3, Harden 0-3, Roberts 0-1, Spearman 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-2, Erjavec 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Pendande 2, Harden 1, Oldacre 1, Dwyer 1) Turnovers: 14 (Harden 4, Dwyer 3, Pendande 2, Williams...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy