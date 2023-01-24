Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
Route 441 in Lancaster County reopens to traffic
Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The road was closed Thursday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that was a hazard to the roadway. The detour associated with the closure is lifted, according to a Pa. Department of...
Harrisburg government center closed after pipe bursts, causes damage
The MLK City Government Center in downtown Harrisburg will be closed Monday due to a burst pipe and ensuing water damage that occurred this weekend, according to city spokesman Matt Maisel. Maisel said the issue took place in the basement, causing minor damage to some of the IT equipment and...
abc27.com
Logging company catches fire in Franklin County, expected to burn for days
METAL TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fire is burning at a logging company in Metal Township, Franklin County tonight as more than 60 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were at Gish Logging on Path Valley Road for 12 hours. Fire officials say...
WGAL
Route 441 shut down for emergency repairs in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Route 441 remains closed for emergency repairs in Lancaster County. The road is closed in both directions in Columbia between Charlestown Road and Blue Lane. Crews are working to repair a retaining wall. Detours for Route 441 closure. Northbound traffic can take Route 999 east to...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
abc27.com
York County individual saved from carbon monoxide poisoning
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Fire at firewood supplier in Franklin County leaves 'significant damage'
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County left significant damage, officials said. According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.
Hampden Twp. firefighters awarded grant for emergency equipment
The Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Company on Jan. 24 formally accepted a grant in the amount of $10,932.99 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of equipment to enhance the organization’s firefighting capabilities. Energy Transfer is one of the largest energy logistics companies in the country, with approximately...
WGAL
Multiple crews called to barn fire in Lancaster County
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple crews responded to a barn fire on Friday in Lancaster County. The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a dairy farm on the first block of White Rock Road near Noble Road in Colerain Township. It's not known what started the blaze.
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
abc27.com
Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
Logistics center will be good for Perry County, officials say
A proposed 1.95-million-square foot logistics hub could bring more than 600 jobs to Perry County. The two-building project, called Susquehanna Crossings, is being planned by MRP Industrial, based out of Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be built on Amity Farm in Watts Twp., which is a more than 500-acre piece of farmland zoned for industrial use.
Burning vehicle rolled into Dauphin County home after crash: police
A vehicle that ignited during a crash rolled into and damaged a Dauphin County home on Friday morning, according to Swatara Township police. Officers came upon the two-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m., in the 900 block of South 29th Street, police said. One of the vehicles was on fire, with...
theburgnews.com
Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg
The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
local21news.com
Dory the dog passes away after tragic house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With heaviest of hearts, the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital has announced that Dory the dog, who quickly captivated the hearts of many, has died. Dory was severely injured following an unfortunate house fire earlier last week that left her owners, the Denmyer-Prenger family,...
abc27.com
Swatara Street affordable housing project complete
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-home affordable housing project in Harrisburg is finished — with the sale of three brand new homes along 16th and Swatara Streets. These houses were built with funding from all levels of government and other lenders. Then on Wednesday night, the Harrisburg City Council approved a bill that put aside more than $500,000 for affordable housing, including the three homes on Swatara Street.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dauphin County: police
A pedestrian was hit on Route 322 in Swatara Township on Friday evening, according to police. The person was in the area of Mushroom Hill Road when they were hit, according to police, who did not provide additional details about the crash. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for...
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1