Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Route 441 shut down for emergency repairs in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Route 441 remains closed for emergency repairs in Lancaster County. The road is closed in both directions in Columbia between Charlestown Road and Blue Lane. Crews are working to repair a retaining wall. Detours for Route 441 closure. Northbound traffic can take Route 999 east to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages casket company in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire damaged a casket company in York County on Saturday, Jan 28. According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at an industrial building located in the 2800 block of Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County individual saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
FORT LOUDON, PA
PennLive.com

Logistics center will be good for Perry County, officials say

A proposed 1.95-million-square foot logistics hub could bring more than 600 jobs to Perry County. The two-building project, called Susquehanna Crossings, is being planned by MRP Industrial, based out of Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be built on Amity Farm in Watts Twp., which is a more than 500-acre piece of farmland zoned for industrial use.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg

The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Dory the dog passes away after tragic house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With heaviest of hearts, the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital has announced that Dory the dog, who quickly captivated the hearts of many, has died. Dory was severely injured following an unfortunate house fire earlier last week that left her owners, the Denmyer-Prenger family,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Street affordable housing project complete

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-home affordable housing project in Harrisburg is finished — with the sale of three brand new homes along 16th and Swatara Streets. These houses were built with funding from all levels of government and other lenders. Then on Wednesday night, the Harrisburg City Council approved a bill that put aside more than $500,000 for affordable housing, including the three homes on Swatara Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing man from Lancaster County found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
