Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Essence
WATCH: Nia Long On The Black Male Actors She Wants To Work With
In a sit down interview with Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian, Nia Long talks about working with Eddie Murphy on ‘You People’ and how she believes she’s at the right age to work with other Black male actors. Watch to find out who she wants to work with next.
Essence
WATCH: Nia Long Speaks On Kenya Barris
Nia Long speaks on the creativity of Kenya Barris as a producer and storyteller. How his work is smart, audacious, uncomfortable and risky, but it will bring people to a better understanding.
Essence
Best New Music This Week: Chlöe Bailey Unveils Official Video For “Pray It Away”
The track is slated to appear on her upcoming solo debut ‘In Pieces,’ which will be released in March. As time progresses, Chlöe Bailey’s popularity continues to rise. Last year, she released three successful singles – “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and the Latto-assisted “For the Night” – as was featured on several others. In her quest to conquer 2023, the multi-talented artist returns with a brand new single titled “Pray It Away.”
Essence
'To Live And Die And Live' Is A Moving Film With Displaced Parts
Though there are many meaningful and evocative scenes within the overarching story, there are periods within the film that feel disjointed as a cohesive body of work. While watching director Qasim Basir’s latest project, To Live and Die and Live, at Sundance Film Festival there were moments where I, like the audience around me, wished that we could watch this away from the dark theater filled with strangers and in the company of our loved ones. That way, we’d be free to openly express our thoughts about — or shout at — the protagonist, Muhammed (Amin Joseph), and encourage him to make better decisions. Whether it’s to beg him to put down the bottle of liquor he’s drinking from, to not get in a car and drive after he’s consumed said bottle of liquor, or to follow his stepsister Lisa (Dana Gourrier) into the mosque where he’s instructed her to deliver a payment to the imam for the funeral of their father (figure), the audience has things to say.
Essence
Fenty Kids: Rihanna Trademarks Children's Clothing Line
Toward the end of 2022, the singer and entrepreneur expressed interest in a children's clothing line. Looks like we might be seeing one soon. Word on the street is Rihanna has plans to launch a kids’ clothing line. The serial entrepreneur filed a trademark for the reported brand name “Fenty Kids” on January 20. Parents, aunties, and anyone buying gifts for kids can expect clothes, swimwear, footwear, baby bibs, booties, bibs, sleepwear and more.
Comments / 0