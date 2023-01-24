Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
Lisa Loring, Wednesday in Original ‘Addams Family’ Series, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, who played the young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in “As the World Turns,” died Saturday of a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. She was 64. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said. A friend, Laurie Jacobson, reported her death on Facebook, writing that she “was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” also remembered her on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together...
Paul Giamatti Proved His Talents in 'Big Fat Liar'
Once upon a time, Hollywood did not take the talents of Paul Giamatti as seriously as we take them today. Though this Oscar-nominated actor has been working in Hollywood since the 1990s making appearances in hit films like Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show, it wasn’t until the 2000s that audiences really began to see him for the leading man he would become. Prior to then, Giamatti was featured in comedic supporting roles in movies such as Private Parts and Big Momma’s House. However, it’s not until he took on the role of evil movie screenwriter-producer Marty Wolf in Big Fat Liar that audiences were given a true showcase of his talents.
TV's Worst Therapists, From 'Shrinking' to 'The Sopranos'
With the new show from AppleTV+ Shrinking from Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein dropping on January 27 starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, it got us thinking of the idea of how important finding the right doctor can be to achieving positive results. Going to see a therapist is a very personal thing. Finding the right professional to listen and offer advice can lead to months or even years of trial and error process. Unfortunately for some of our favorite television characters, they either got a bad referral or just landed on the couch across from someone who wasn't quite worth the out-of-pocket expense that it cost to receive their counsel.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
What's New on HBO Max in February 2023
There are plenty of exciting titles coming to HBO Max this February, so if you're looking for new things to watch in between new episodes of The Last of Us you're in luck. James Bond will be making his way to HBO Max with select titles available to stream including the one that started it all, Dr. No, along with other fan-favorite titles like Casino Royale, Goldeneye, and Octopussy. Several A24 titles will also be available to stream including Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade and Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan's directorial debut Swiss Army Man. Academy Award Winner Sam Mendes' latest film Empire of Light will also be hitting HBO Max this February. And Gotham City's number one couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will once again be returning to your TV screen with Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Domestic Box Office with $620 Million
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves at the box office, as it claimed its seventh weekend in a row at the number one spot. The epic science-fiction sequel added $16.3 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total past $620.5 million, which means that it has overtaken Star Wars: The Last Jedi to take the 11th spot on the all-time list. Sometime this week, the film will also overtake The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to enter the top 10 list of all-time domestic highest-grossers.
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
‘AUM: The Cult at the End of the World' Review: An Incomplete Story About a Deadly Cult | Sundance 2023
When it comes to true crime documentaries, cult documentaries are a well-loved subgenre. From NXIVM to the Rajneeshpuram to Jonestown, cults are fascinating to people because of their ability to lure in large groups of people to follow a lifestyle and a set of rules that most of us would find restrictive and bizarre. In that respect, the Aum Shinrikyo cult shouldn't feel that different from the other cult stories. Directed by Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto, AUM: The Cult at the End of the World follows the doomsday cult from its inception in 1984 to the 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system that killed 14 and left approximately 6,000 civilians injured.
'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' and More Incredible Puppet Movies
Puppetry is a remarkable form of performance art, where humans give life and heart to things that normally can't move on their own. It's not unlike the art of cinema, where still images are made to move and appear to come to life. There's no surprise, then, that puppets have found their way onto the silver screen, both to portray characters and as characters themselves.
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Who Plays Ellie in 'The Last of Us,' and What Do We Know Her From?
HBO's new hit show The Last of Us is being met with very positive reviews on the strength of the video game's popularity, a terrific storyline, and notable performances from its two leads, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, a girl who may have the cure to the fungal infection that has killed off almost all the earth's population. Most are probably familiar with Pascal's work from other hit shows like Narcos, The Mandolorian, as well as a host of big screen roles, but you might be surprised to find out that Ramsey has already compiled a very impressive resume of her own at the tender young age of just 19. Did we mention that she is just seven years into her career that started in 2016 with a recurring role on a different, epic HBO show?
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Scott Lang Vs. Kang
As fans gear up with hype and anticipation for the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a brand-new teaser for the upcoming film has been revealed, which showcases an epic showdown between the titular heroes and Kang the Conqueror. While the latest sneak peek at the upcoming film didn't...
Everything Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
Whatever your feelings might be about the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and subsequent restructuring, there's no denying the fact that HBO Max continues to be one of the best streaming services available on the market. Part of that is definitely thanks to the humongous library of hit HBO shows of the past that the service provides access to but it's also because the streamer has continued to put out high-quality content like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and many more. So far in 2023, HBO has had a great start to the year with the acclaimed series adaptation of The Last of Us. They'll be trying to continue that success with a host of new titles being added to the catalog come February but, as is the case with every month, there will also be some beloved movies and shows leaving the service. Hopefully not as much as last year though.
Watch the First Episode of 'The Last of Us' for Free
Originally seen as something of a gamble for HBO, the bet has paid off as The Last of Us has set pop culture alight and garnered record numbers of viewers on HBO Max, with the premiere episode reaching over 18 million viewers since its original airing just over a week ago. The series scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade, with the adaptation of the acclaimed video game garnering a 22% growth in viewership from episode 1 to episode 2 of the series, which is the largest growth of any HBO original drama in its first two weeks.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
'Infinity Pool' Ending Explained: Alexander Skarsgård Gets Wet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Infinity Pool.What does it mean to lose touch with your humanity? Does it mean becoming cruel and leaving behind any compassion? Did you even really have any moral characteristics to begin with or was it just an act that would fall apart when you got the first taste of something different? These are the questions that are posed in writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool which, rather definitively, provides a series of increasingly bleak and brutal answers to each one of them. Similar in many ways to his previous film, 2020’s Possessor, it is a hallucinogenic meditation on violence and the parts of ourselves that we lose when we become bathed in the blood of those we destroy. Its central characters, rather than be repulsed by this, become drawn to getting more and more for them to consume. Diving into how this all plays out requires going all the way to the end, so prepare for spoilers ahead.
