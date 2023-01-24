Read full article on original website
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
10 Best Limited Series With Five Episodes Or Less
Most limited or miniseries have eight to ten episodes, which can often seem dragged out if the story doesn't have much to offer. However, more shows today boast fewer episodes, making the story more impactful. Black Bird is a recent outstanding example of six perfectly balanced episodes that don't rush or drag out the story.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Prime Video’s ‘Invincible’ in New Behind-the-Scenes Image
Jeffery Dean Morgan revealed on social media that he has joined the cast of Invincible. The series debuted on March 25, 2021 to critical acclaim and fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season which is set to arrive later this year. In the new black and white image, Morgan is seen with two compendiums likely pointing to Season 2 and 3. The actor teased his involvement in the project with the caption, “Doing a little reading. Thanks to #robertkirkman.”
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan's Jake From State Farm Gets a Little Too Involved in New Sketch
Jake from State Farm is, sometimes, a little too close for comfort. That is at least when he's played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and made one thing clear: Jake does want to just take over Mikey Day's family. When a husband and wife need to use State Farm, Jake is there to help them. But when the husband leaves to go to work, he comes home to Jake still there with his wife and kids.
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
Behind the Epic, Iconic Standoff Scene in ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’
There is no better Western film in the history of cinema than Sergio Leone’s 1966 masterpiece The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. While Stagecoach was largely responsible for launching the new wave of the genre’s popularity and The Searchers is often cited on critics’ lists of the best films of all-time, there aren’t a lot of moviegoers who aren’t familiar with Ennio Morricone’s famous, enthralling main theme from Leone’s classic. Even for those who haven’t seen its two predecessors, A Fistful of Dollars and A Few Dollars More, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly is an electrifying thrill ride from beginning to end. It’s one of the rare films that spans nearly three hours and doesn’t waste a moment.
Who Plays Ellie in 'The Last of Us,' and What Do We Know Her From?
HBO's new hit show The Last of Us is being met with very positive reviews on the strength of the video game's popularity, a terrific storyline, and notable performances from its two leads, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, a girl who may have the cure to the fungal infection that has killed off almost all the earth's population. Most are probably familiar with Pascal's work from other hit shows like Narcos, The Mandolorian, as well as a host of big screen roles, but you might be surprised to find out that Ramsey has already compiled a very impressive resume of her own at the tender young age of just 19. Did we mention that she is just seven years into her career that started in 2016 with a recurring role on a different, epic HBO show?
Watch the First Episode of 'The Last of Us' for Free
Originally seen as something of a gamble for HBO, the bet has paid off as The Last of Us has set pop culture alight and garnered record numbers of viewers on HBO Max, with the premiere episode reaching over 18 million viewers since its original airing just over a week ago. The series scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade, with the adaptation of the acclaimed video game garnering a 22% growth in viewership from episode 1 to episode 2 of the series, which is the largest growth of any HBO original drama in its first two weeks.
Where to Watch 'Fear': Showtimes and Streaming Status
The great horror kickoff of 2023 started with the movies M3GAN and Skinamarink and continues to rile up fans with promises of unbound terror in the release of films like Infinity Pool, Knock at the Cabin, Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, an Exorcist legacy sequel, and so many more. It looks like a perfect year for horror, but one movie that hasn't gotten a lot of heat is the new Deon Taylor film set to hit theaters this Friday. Fear exposes audiences to the things buried deep that frighten them the most and take them on a blood-curdling ride through things they'd wish they'd never seen. For a smaller-budget film, it's got blockbuster energy and will surely give horror fans everything they've been begging for in a scary movie. For those who just need to know now, here's how to watch Deon Taylor's Fear.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
'Infinity Pool' Ending Explained: Alexander Skarsgård Gets Wet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Infinity Pool.What does it mean to lose touch with your humanity? Does it mean becoming cruel and leaving behind any compassion? Did you even really have any moral characteristics to begin with or was it just an act that would fall apart when you got the first taste of something different? These are the questions that are posed in writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool which, rather definitively, provides a series of increasingly bleak and brutal answers to each one of them. Similar in many ways to his previous film, 2020’s Possessor, it is a hallucinogenic meditation on violence and the parts of ourselves that we lose when we become bathed in the blood of those we destroy. Its central characters, rather than be repulsed by this, become drawn to getting more and more for them to consume. Diving into how this all plays out requires going all the way to the end, so prepare for spoilers ahead.
