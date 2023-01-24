Read full article on original website
Roundy's brings 13K cans of cat food to Middleton Outreach Ministry
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- A Middleton ministry and a chain of local grocery stores are promoting food security and access for more than just Dane County's human residents; they're also looking out for those with four legs. On Friday, a crew from Roundy's, the parent company of Pick 'n Save and...
A new generation of secondhand shoppers
The Gen Z and millennial generations are contributing significantly to thrifting’s popularity. They buy secondhand for both economic and environmental reasons, in addition to searching for unique pieces, according to Nancy Wong, a UW–Madison professor of consumer science and human ecology and the faculty director for the Center for Retailing Excellence. However, Wong points out that fast fashion is still, well, in fashion. “Fast fashion is likely to remain popular so long as there is demand for trendy, affordable fashion,” Wong says — and environmental impact can seem far away in the heat of the shopping moment. “Although consumers’ views are changing, it is still easy to ignore the signs of climate change.” Wong’s best advice is to purchase sustainably made clothing, and to use it as long as possible before repurposing, rather than just throwing it away.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul holds winter blanket drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is working to keep families warm this winter. On Saturday, the organization kicked off its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth blanket. Any new or gently-used blanket or pieces of bedding collected this weekend will be donated to low-income families throughout...
Longtime employee voices concerns about potential Portage, Fennimore Energizer plant closures
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Union representatives set up outside the Energizer plant in Portage Thursday, a week after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters claimed the battery manufacturer plans to close the facility and another in Fennimore. As uncertainty swirls within both communities, John Jerome, a longtime employee at the Portage plant,...
Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
Sprinkler contains garbage fire at east Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. -- A sprinkler contained a garbage fire Saturday at an apartment complex on Madison's east side. Crews were sent to the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street just before 6 p.m. after the fire was reported. A sprinkler contained the flames to a single garbage bin. The bin was...
A few things I learned ice fishing with the Wisconsin DNR
On icy Lake Monona on Saturday, Jan. 21, I had my first experience ice fishing. While the temperatures were below freezing and I didn’t manage to catch anything besides weeds, it’s definitely an activity that I would like to try again. From a first-time ice fisher, here’s what I learned.
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
City of Madison hosts Salt Awareness Week
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison, in partnership with Wisconsin Salt Wise, hosted local experts Jan. 23-27 for Salt Awareness Week to educate the community about the harmful effects of salt on the environment. The event featured a week of live webinars from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and University of Maryland...
Snowmobile trails open in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- All snowmobile trails in Jefferson County are open Sunday. The county's Parks Department said all county trails both north and south are open, though some trails may be blocked by open water. Plowed field may make for rough riding, but the area has received enough snow over...
Antiques vendors find new home at Atomic Antiques
Antiques have been a way of life for Bob and Jennifer Richardson for 16 years — many of them spent as vendors at Odana Antiques. Former owner Sue Duncan opened Odana Antiques in 2006, and it closed in September — but three-quarters of its vendors have found a new home with the Richardson’s latest business venture, Atomic Antiques.
Latest donation for Dane County workforce center puts it one step closer to opening
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Thanks to a $1.5 million donation by Madison non-profit Ascendium, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. "We almost had a party when we found out that they were going to support at that...
LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend
MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
SB US Highway 14 reopened south of Beltline following crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened south of the Madison Beltline Friday night following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. As of 8:50 p.m., the scene was cleared. A WisDOT traffic camera...
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
City warns it won't be able to use salt while trying to keep streets clear Saturday
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's Streets Division says temperatures will be too cold to put down salt as they try to keep streets clear during Saturday's storm, meaning roads will be especially slippery if you try to travel during the day. With snowfall potential between three and six inches expected in...
Dr. Stanley J. Sterling
Dr. Stanley J. Sterling, age 100, passed away peacefully in his sleep in his residence at Oak Park Place Assisted Living in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Stanley was born in Argentina to Seventh-day Adventist missionary parents and moved with them to Madison, Wis., when he was 18 months of age. He attended Bethel Academy in Arpin, Wis., followed by undergraduate studies at Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, Mich. He then was accepted into the U.S. Army accelerated program at the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry. Stanley married Lenore Hearn, his academy sweetheart, in 1945 and completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1947. Early in his dental career, he was called up for active service in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a medical officer and paratrooper during the Korean War.
State Patrol: 21 hurt amid 85-vehicle pileup that shut down I-39/90 in Rock County for much of Friday
BELOIT, Wis. -- An 85-vehicle pileup on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit Friday afternoon left 21 people hurt and shuttered the busy highway for much of the day, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release Friday night, the agency said the 21 people who were hurt in...
