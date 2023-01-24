The Gen Z and millennial generations are contributing significantly to thrifting’s popularity. They buy secondhand for both economic and environmental reasons, in addition to searching for unique pieces, according to Nancy Wong, a UW–Madison professor of consumer science and human ecology and the faculty director for the Center for Retailing Excellence. However, Wong points out that fast fashion is still, well, in fashion. “Fast fashion is likely to remain popular so long as there is demand for trendy, affordable fashion,” Wong says — and environmental impact can seem far away in the heat of the shopping moment. “Although consumers’ views are changing, it is still easy to ignore the signs of climate change.” Wong’s best advice is to purchase sustainably made clothing, and to use it as long as possible before repurposing, rather than just throwing it away.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO