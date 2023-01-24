The Scottish Prison Service has announced an “urgent review” of all transgender cases in its prisons.It will pause the movement of all transgender inmates until the review is completed, it said in a statement on Sunday. The move follows the controversial case of Isla Bryson, a trans woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender. Bryson was initially sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison before being transferred to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh.The prison service said: “We have commenced an urgent review of all transgender cases currently managed in our establishments.“Our first concern is always and remains the...

32 MINUTES AGO