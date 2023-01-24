Read full article on original website
Related
Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed
New appointments are available daily at 6 a.m., but migrants often are stymied by errors in the U.S. government's CBPOne mobile app.
Scottish Prison Service halts movement of trans inmates as it announces ‘urgent review’
The Scottish Prison Service has announced an “urgent review” of all transgender cases in its prisons.It will pause the movement of all transgender inmates until the review is completed, it said in a statement on Sunday. The move follows the controversial case of Isla Bryson, a trans woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender. Bryson was initially sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison before being transferred to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh.The prison service said: “We have commenced an urgent review of all transgender cases currently managed in our establishments.“Our first concern is always and remains the...
Comments / 0