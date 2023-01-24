ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Women's tennis drops road match at Miami Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio. — In its second match in as many days, the Bellarmine women's tennis team fell by a final score of 6-1 at Miami Ohio on Saturday. The Redhawks pushed their record to 2-3 this season, while the Knights drop to 1-6. "Today, we came out a little slow in doubles and it cost us," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "We had some opportunities late in doubles to end up taking the doubles point but came up short. In singles, we started to play better and get into a rhythm. Miami Ohio played well today. Hats off to them."
Men's tennis sweeps West Liberty and Southern Indiana at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's tennis had a very successful day at home, sweeping West Liberty and Southern Indiana for its first two victories of the season. The Knights started strong versus West Liberty in doubles, picking up all three wins. They carried that momentum into singles, as BU did not lose a set all match.
EKU pulls away in late stages to post 73-63 win over Knights

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—For the second time in less than 48 hours, in-state ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky faced off on the hardwood, and the teams turned in another hard-fought competitive game. After the Knights won in thrilling fashion on Thursday in Freedom Hall, the host Colonels closed out...
Kryslova claims third win of spring season, women's tennis falls at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.V. — Bellarmine women's tennis started a stretch of three road matches in three days on Friday, and the Knights fall at Marshall by a final score of 6-1. The Thundering Herd, fresh off wins over Kentucky and the University of Charleston, moved to 3-0 on the season, while the Knights dropped to 1-5. "Marshall is a talented team," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "They came out in doubles with a lot of energy. Marshall has a good following fan-wise and had around 75-100 people in the stands that also brought energy. It was a good real first road test to come here and play. It's a great opportunity and a lot of fun for a senior like Channing to be able to come home and play here her senior year – also for Hanley to get to play in front of her home crowd. We got better as the match went on and I was proud of how we competed from about the middle of the match and on."
Swimming rounds out regular season at Ball State on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine swimming will compete for the final time in the regular season this Saturday when the Knights travel to Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Saturday's dual begins at 12:00 p.m. at Lewellen Pool on Ball State's campus. Bellarmine will then have a couple of weeks...
Swimming concludes regular season with seven firsts at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Bellarmine men's and women's swim teams wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with duals at Ball State University. The Ball State women earned a 156-100 win, while the Ball State men claimed a 144-111 victory. Between the men's and women's squads, Bellarmine totaled seven...
