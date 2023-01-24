HUNTINGTON, W.V. — Bellarmine women's tennis started a stretch of three road matches in three days on Friday, and the Knights fall at Marshall by a final score of 6-1. The Thundering Herd, fresh off wins over Kentucky and the University of Charleston, moved to 3-0 on the season, while the Knights dropped to 1-5. "Marshall is a talented team," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "They came out in doubles with a lot of energy. Marshall has a good following fan-wise and had around 75-100 people in the stands that also brought energy. It was a good real first road test to come here and play. It's a great opportunity and a lot of fun for a senior like Channing to be able to come home and play here her senior year – also for Hanley to get to play in front of her home crowd. We got better as the match went on and I was proud of how we competed from about the middle of the match and on."

