NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
NBC Sports
Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate
The Steelers broke with tradition by waiting until the final year of head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract before signing him to a three-year extension in 2021. Pittsburgh had typically extended Tomlin’s contract with two years left on the deal and that’s where he finds himself heading into the 2023 season. Tomlin extended his run without a losing season to all 16 years he’s held the job with a 7-2 finish in 2022, but Steelers president Art Rooney II didn’t say whether an extension is on the table when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
NBC Sports
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
NBC Sports
Report: Beyond DeMeco Ryans, the Broncos have many “top candidates”
Now that it appears that the Broncos may lose “top candidate” DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B. But it’s not a pivot, supposedly. Mike Klis of 9News.com contends that the Broncos have other “top candidates.” Seven in all, per Klis.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
NBC Sports
Expedited replay process fails to spot Eagles incompletion on key fourth down
The opening-drive touchdown in the NFC Championship ultimately was salvaged by a great throw and catch that ultimately wasn’t. Or at least shouldn’t have been. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled to his left on fourth and three from the 49ers’ 35. He threw the ball deep along the sideline to receiver DeVonta Smith, who made a great one-handed catch.
NBC Sports
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt
Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed back into action after backup quarterback Josh Johnson took a big hit and was knocked out...
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce added to practice report and is questionable with back injury
The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. His ankle injury did not keep him from practicing fully all week, and Mahomes officially does not have a designation. That’s the good news for the Chiefs. The troublesome news is the team...
NBC Sports
Purdy questionable to return to NFC title game with elbow injury
Brock Purdy is questionable to return to the NFC Championship Game after sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy's injury occurred when he was hit by Eagles defensive lineman Haason Reddick on a play that resulted in...
NBC Sports
NFC Championship Game: 49ers lose Brock Purdy, trail Eagles 21-7 at halftime
Everything went against the 49ers in the first half. They lost quarterback Brock Purdy on the team’s sixth offensive snap, and he has not returned with a right elbow injury. Linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa both briefly have left the lineup. Officials’ blown call on fourth...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Smith appears to drop imperative one-handed grab
It didn’t take long for controversy to strike in the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. On fourth-and-3 from the 49ers’ 35-yard line, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fired a deep pass down the sideline to receiver DeVonta Smith, who made an incredible one-handed catch to move the chains.
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman officially active for Chiefs
Tight end Travis Kelce was an unexpected addition to the Chiefs injury report on Friday, but his back issues aren’t going to keep him from playing in the AFC Championship Game. A report on Sunday morning indicated Kelce was good to go after being listed as questionable on Friday...
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash
Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
NBC Sports
49ers Purdy back in after Johnson knocked out of the game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game and was listed questionable to return. The seventh-round draft pick came into Sunday with a perfect 7-0 record but was hit early in this game. Haason Reddick came off the edge...
NBC Sports
Will Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets?
Last year, when the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to serve as the team’s new head coach, many believed that the Broncos next would land quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Many also regard it as not coincidental that, only hours after Rodgers announced a plan to stay in Green Bay, the Broncos struck a deal for quarterback Russell Wilson.
NBC Sports
49ers inactives: Mitchell out, but CMC clear to face Eagles
The 49ers will be without one of their offensive weapons Sunday, as running back Elijah Mitchell was ruled out of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin injury. The 24-year-old was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after missing practice all week. When Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports
Josh Johnson in for Brock Purdy, who injured his elbow on first drive
49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy injured his right elbow on the team’s first drive and is out of the game. Josh Johnson has replaced him, the fourth quarterback to play for the 49ers this season. The 49ers list Purdy as questionable to return. On the sixth play, Purdy had...
NBC Sports
Elijah Mitchell inactive for NFC Championship Game
The 49ers won’t have their No. 2 running back for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Elijah Mitchell is inactive with a groin injury. Mitchell was listed as questionable after he did not practice all week. Mitchell had 14 carries for 51 yards in last week’s win over Dallas. He also caught a touchdown pass in the wild card victory over Seattle.
