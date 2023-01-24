Read full article on original website
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Tavares has 2 assists in 1,000th NHL game, Maple Leafs defeat Capitals
TORONTO -- John Tavares had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Tavares was honored before the game in a ceremony at center ice that included his parents, wife, and two sons. "It was something...
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
Preview: January 29 vs. Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - The two best teams in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head Sunday, as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 31-9-8 (70 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the San...
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Hurricanes ease past Bruins, extend winning streak to 5
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena on Sunday. Sebastian Aho, Paul Stastny, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (32-9-8), who also extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Brent Burns had an assist in his 1,300th NHL game.
Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield
RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
Matthews out at least 3 weeks for Maple Leafs with knee sprain
TORONTO -- Auston Matthews will be out at least three weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a knee sprain. The center was injured in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. He had four shots on goal in 21:53 of ice time but had his 10-game personal point streak end (eight goals, five assists).
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
Smashville Scope: Preds Ride Three-Game Win Streak Into All-Star Break
Plus: Predators Prospects Receive AHL All-Star Bids and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. The Nashville Predators closed out the first half of the season with a bang, recording three consecutive wins on home ice and carrying a 24-18-6 record into the NHL All-Star break. After Matt...
Friday Forecheck: Risto is Rolling
With characteristic bluntness, head coach John Tortorella stated that he needed to see large-scale improvement from the 28-year-old Finn. "I don't think he's played well enough. He's going to get another crack at it, but everything about his game, I think, needs to be better," Tortorella said at the time.
Hedman, Lightning end Bruins winning streak at 6
TAMPA -- Victor Hedman broke a tie in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Boston Bruins' six-game winning streak with 3-2 victory at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (31-15-1), who...
