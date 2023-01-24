ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m 49 and trolls bash me for not dressing my age — I wear what makes me feel good

By Adriana Diaz
 5 days ago

Age is just a number for this flamboyant fashionista.

Danelle McDougall , 49, has become a social media sensation showing off her quirky and colorful clothing on TikTok — but trolls say she’s too old to be sporting such eye-catching designs.

McDougall — who hails from Queensland, Australia — has garnered more than 151,400 followers thanks to her high-energy “Get Ready With Me” videos where she rocks leather miniskirts, lime green crop tops and hot pink leggings.

Now, the fashion stylist has hit back at her haters, telling women “to wear whatever you love at any age or size so you can look, think and feel confident.

“Best thing about being nearly 50 is you don’t listen to the naysayers, you make your own rules, you wear whatever you love,” McDougall declared in an Instagram post .

“But honestly don’t wait till you’re my age to start living by your own rules,” the fashionista continued. “Stop worrying what others will think. And do you boo at any age. As long as you’re not hurting yourself or anyone else and in your heart it sits right, do that.”

The post featured McDougall dancing in orange heels and a bold patterned frock as she sported a smile on her face.

Many of McDougall’s middle-aged fans responded to the video to say they wholeheartedly agreed with her sentiment.

Others stated that they adored McDougall’s social media presence, saying that her elaborate ensembles “brightened up their feeds.”

“Yes to all of this!!” one cheered, while another fawned: “You are looking absolutely FABULOUS!”

And while TikTok may be seen as the domain of Gen Z, McDougall — who is set to turn 50 later this year — is one of many women outside the age group taking the app by storm.

Last year, six actors between the ages of 70 and 85 went viral on TikTok after moving in together and posting under the handle @Retirement House .

