Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Colorado, Fort Bend and Austin Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.6 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 01/16/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 16.2 Sun 4 pm CST 17.3 17.6 16.7

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO