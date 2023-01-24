Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Colorado, Fort Bend and Austin Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.6 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 01/16/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 16.2 Sun 4 pm CST 17.3 17.6 16.7
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fort Bend FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress, Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 14:16:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waller FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Waller. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM CST, Gauge reports indicated a rise in area creeks and streams from runoff of earlier heavy rains. Mound Creek at FM 362 will likely rise overbanks this evening. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Areas around Mound Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0