New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
Related
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
7 places to eat empanadas in San Diego
The savory Latin American staple sure makes its mark around these parts. 🥟
Wicked Chicken to Open Third Restaurant in San Diego
Premium Chicken Wings and Craft Beer Promised at New Spot in East Village
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach
A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
Tree falls onto woman in Balboa Park
An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Murder conviction overturned in San Diego triple-slaying
The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the murder convictions and death sentence for a man who killed three people and committed a series of other crimes in San Diego in 1985.
Comments / 3