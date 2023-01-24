INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO