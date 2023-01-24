Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police crews are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side. IMPD’s official Twitter account tweeted around 4:30 p.m. Sunday that crews were “on-scene of an officer-involved shooting” and that media staging would be at the intersection of Winding Way and Kessler Blvd. on the city’s northeast side.
cbs4indy.com
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested after IMPD finds drugs, $8k in cash, stolen gun at home
INDIANAPOLIS — An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested this week following a police raid on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men on drug charges after cocaine and methamphetamine were found during a search at a near east side home. The...
cbs4indy.com
Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County deputies found catalytic converters, drugs and guns Friday after pulling over a man wanted on methamphetamine dealing charges, the sheriff’s office said. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene. It’s unclear how long ago he had been shot.
cbs4indy.com
Rally against Asian hate held in support of IU Bloomington student stabbed early January
INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Columbus came together for a rally in support of the Asian community. The event comes after an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was stabbed in the head earlier this month. Court documents say the crime was racially motivated. “ I ask you to check your...
cbs4indy.com
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana boy reunited with dog lost in New Mexico after five days
INDIANAPOLIS- An Anderson, Indiana family has been reunited with its dog that went missing five days ago in New Mexico. It all started Sunday night in New Mexico when the family was on a cross-country road trip. The family dog, Sky, got loose while they were making a pit stop.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
INDIANAPOLIS — “I treat all patients like family members,” said Dr. Scott Mimms to the Indiana Medical Licensing Board Thursday afternoon. The hearing amounts to an emergency review. Just last Friday, a petition was summitted to the licensing board questioning Mimms’ fitness to practice medicine, calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to the public.
cbs4indy.com
2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man dies after being hit by vehicle near 75th and Binford
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD confirmed. Police responded to the 6400 block of E. 75th Street, near 75th and Binford Boulevard, around 6:30 a.m. A man was crossing the street when he was hit by...
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to the week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!. Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!
cbs4indy.com
Quick cold blast after mild weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for the cold air to arrive at the start of the upcoming week!. Saturday night, see periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow. Be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
Ember Urban Eatery closing after 10 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Local restaurant Ember Urban Eatery is closing its doors after 10 years of service. Rob and Shelly Odendahl, who opened the restaurant together on Dec. 2, 2013, confirmed that Saturday, Jan. 28 would be the restaurant’s final day of operation with the following statement:. “Saturday, January...
cbs4indy.com
Vida, Livery named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the US’
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis dining scene is not one to be overlooked — as proven in a new list of the best places to eat in the country. Vida (no. 37) and Livery (no. 91) earned spots on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to eat in the U.S. list.
cbs4indy.com
Mixed precipitation ahead with much colder air approaching
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild start to the weekend coming up on Saturday, before a turn for much colder weather next week. This weekend, we’ll see a periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: January 27
INDIANAPOLIS – Crispus Attucks and Ben Davis look to keep winning on the boys’ side, while the girls have one final tune-up before sectionals begin this week. Chris Widlic has scores and highlights from across the state on the “CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.”
Comments / 0