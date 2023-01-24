ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

cw34.com

Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

2023 Survivors of Violence Art Exhibit Call to Artists

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services, Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center invites survivors of violence to contribute original artwork to the 2023 Survivors of Violence Art Exhibit in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April). The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 13, 2023. All...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Chabad UF presents Saul Dreier and Holocaust Survivor Band on January 31

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Soon all Holocaust survivors will be gone! How will the world continue to learn from their experience? Will their personal stories of courage, resilience, and hope be remembered?. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., we will have an exclusive opportunity never to forget one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Local musicians share their talents with the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Ron Blake and Brad the Jukebox duo, two local music celebrities in Gainesville, share their talents with the community. Ron Blake is a former Math teacher in Alachua County Schools for 30 years who started as a teacher in Sparr, FL. Brad is a former actor at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Five arrested in separate incidents at GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Five people were arrested in separate incidents at GRACE Marketplace in less than 10 hours, from 4:45 p.m. yesterday to 1:10 a.m. this morning. Di’Amonta Antwain Robinson, 31, was arrested at about 4:45 p.m. and charged with trespass after warning and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon after a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer approached a car with a temporary tag that was parked near the wood line on the northeast side of the GRACE Marketplace property, which the officer called a “known high violence and drug activity area.”
alachuachronicle.com

Lake City man arrested for burglary and property damage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karim Hadi Paxton, 56, was arrested last night and charged with burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking a window at Royal Village Apartments. He reportedly told an officer that he has been in the area for about a week. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, January 25

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
alachuachronicle.com

GFR responds to apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested with fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for pointing shotgun during argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valdez Lee, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man during an argument. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for January 27-February 3, 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for January 27-February 3, 2023. Clark Butler Blvd. and SW 43rd St.: Roadway reconstruction work on Clark Butler Boulevard from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 43rd Street, and roadway reconstruction work on Southwest 43rd Street from Clark Butler Blvd to Southwest 24th Avenue will be performed under a complete roadway closure. This closure will remain in place from Feb. 1, through July 31, 2023.
ocala-news.com

Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun

A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
CITRA, FL

