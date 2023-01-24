Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Buchholz High science teacher is Alachua County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karen Kearney says she wanted to teach for as long as she can remember, but her family encouraged her to pursue another career. So she did at first, working as a chiropractor. But fortunately for her past, present, and future students, the desire to teach was just too strong.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
alachuachronicle.com
2023 Survivors of Violence Art Exhibit Call to Artists
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services, Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center invites survivors of violence to contribute original artwork to the 2023 Survivors of Violence Art Exhibit in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April). The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 13, 2023. All...
alachuachronicle.com
Chabad UF presents Saul Dreier and Holocaust Survivor Band on January 31
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Soon all Holocaust survivors will be gone! How will the world continue to learn from their experience? Will their personal stories of courage, resilience, and hope be remembered?. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., we will have an exclusive opportunity never to forget one...
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
alachuachronicle.com
Local musicians share their talents with the community
GAINESVILLE, Fla – Ron Blake and Brad the Jukebox duo, two local music celebrities in Gainesville, share their talents with the community. Ron Blake is a former Math teacher in Alachua County Schools for 30 years who started as a teacher in Sparr, FL. Brad is a former actor at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.
alachuachronicle.com
Five arrested in separate incidents at GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Five people were arrested in separate incidents at GRACE Marketplace in less than 10 hours, from 4:45 p.m. yesterday to 1:10 a.m. this morning. Di’Amonta Antwain Robinson, 31, was arrested at about 4:45 p.m. and charged with trespass after warning and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon after a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer approached a car with a temporary tag that was parked near the wood line on the northeast side of the GRACE Marketplace property, which the officer called a “known high violence and drug activity area.”
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for burglary and property damage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karim Hadi Paxton, 56, was arrested last night and charged with burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking a window at Royal Village Apartments. He reportedly told an officer that he has been in the area for about a week. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for pointing shotgun during argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valdez Lee, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man during an argument. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for January 27-February 3, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for January 27-February 3, 2023. Clark Butler Blvd. and SW 43rd St.: Roadway reconstruction work on Clark Butler Boulevard from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 43rd Street, and roadway reconstruction work on Southwest 43rd Street from Clark Butler Blvd to Southwest 24th Avenue will be performed under a complete roadway closure. This closure will remain in place from Feb. 1, through July 31, 2023.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly entering Publix by breaking glass door, stealing lottery tickets, and making himself a sandwich
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendrick Keir Sparks, 34, was arrested early this morning after allegedly breaking a glass door at the Main Street Publix with a brick, then stealing lottery tickets and making himself a sandwich while inside the store. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the store at...
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
alachuachronicle.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Quion Antonio Lindsey, 30, was arrested last night and charged with MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly reached for his hip while interacting with officers after a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic...
Florida Woman Arrested After Forming Relationship With Inmate At Her Employer, The Jail
A Florida woman was arrested on Friday for disclosing information and introducing contraband into her place of work, the jail. According to Baker County Sheriff’s Office, a civilian employee of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was arrested as a result of an ongoing criminal
