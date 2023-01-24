Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Monroe County Winterfest kicks returns to Mendon Ponds Park
The Monroe County Winterfest kicked-off at Mendon Ponds Park on Sunday. Mendon Ponds Park is the largest of Monroe County’s 22 parks, with 2,500 acres of woodlands, ponds, wetlands and glacially created landforms. It is listed on the National Registry of Natural Landmarks due to its geologic history and presence of significant kames, eskers and kettles.
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Honors for a local dancer
Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Madison Bevilacqua. The 15-year-old from Hilton will be heading to Switzerland this weekend to compete in the 50th annual Prix De Lausanne Dance Competition. 429 applicants from 39 countries submitted video entries- and only 39 were chosen- and Madison is one...
13 WHAM
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces re-election campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced his plans for his re-election campaign on Saturday. Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive back in 2019, and is seeking his second term in office and looks to build on the reforms and progress his administration has brought to the County government.
13 WHAM
Assini explains decision to run for Monroe County executive
Rochester, N.Y. — Mark Assini has the backing of the Monroe County Republican Party in his bid for county executive. For Assini, politics is personal. "I love Monroe County. I love my neighbors," he said. "I truly do, and it just breaks my heart seeing some of the things going on. And I know with my experience in the both the public sector and private sector, I can make a difference."
13 WHAM
MLK Living the Dream Series wraps up at Pittsford Library
Town of Pittsford, N.Y. — The Town of Pittsford continued to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday. The town has hosted events the entire month of January to celebrate the civil rights icon called the MLK Living the Dream Series. Saturday featured...
13 WHAM
Salvatore's expanding to Florida
Rochester, N.Y. — Salvatore's is moving forward with plans to open its first location outside the Rochester area and New York state. The local pizza chain announced Friday that it plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida this summer. Opening day is slated for July 3, the...
13 WHAM
Deadline extended for first responders to receive funds from American Rescues Plan Act
Rochester, N.Y. — First Responders are being given more time to apply for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has extended the deadline until February 10 to help agencies recover from the COVID pandemic. "Fire and EMS service providers were hard hit during...
13 WHAM
Police: One in custody after shots fired on Lexington Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say one man is in custody after a call for shots fired on Lexington Ave Sunday morning. Officers on patrol were in the area of Lexington Ave and Lake Ave when they heard shots fired nearby just before 4:30 a.m. Just then, there were calls...
13 WHAM
Office of Parent Engagement holds kick-off event for its Parent University
Rochester, N.Y. — The Office of Parent Engagement had a kick-off event for its Parent University on Saturday at East High School. The Parent University offers a wide range of opportunities for parents with topics ranging from child development, parent-child communication, college readiness, and health and financial literacy. It also offers a variety of workshops that include virtual platforms and family-centered events.
13 WHAM
RCSD receives retired bomb squad robot from RPD
Rochester, N.Y. — A very cool donation to robotics students in the Rochester City School District. The Rochester Police Department is giving those students a retired robot from the bomb squad. The district-wide robotics team includes students from East High, School Without Walls, the School of the Arts and...
13 WHAM
A cold air comeback in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The theme of our La Nina Winter in WNY has been mild air and minimal amounts of snow compared to normal. So far this January has averaged nearly 7 degrees above normal in Rochester with snowfall averaging nearly 17" below normal. Only two days for the...
13 WHAM
Rochester police investigating homicide near gas station
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Friday night. Police responded to 1416 Culver Road around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Soon after, officers responded to Rochester...
13 WHAM
Police investigating trio of robberies at fast food restaurants in Gates, city
Gates, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of robberies at fast food restaurants in Gates and Rochester. Officers responded to Wendy's on Buffalo Road for a reported robbery around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a suspect pointed a gun at a drive-thru employee while a second suspect forcefully stole money.
13 WHAM
Police investigating whether fatal Rochester fire was set intentionally
Rochester, N.Y. — Investigators are working to determine whether a fire that killed a woman in her 70s on the city's west side Friday morning was set on purpose. The home on Hancock Street, which included nine apartments, has been torn down, but investigators are trying to figure out whether an earlier domestic incident at the same address is tied to the fire.
13 WHAM
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road. Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece, is charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, police announced Friday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died...
13 WHAM
More like Winter this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold has been hiding far away from WNY for most of this Winter, but it looks like that's about to change this week. We'll see several cold fronts cross the area this week, with the most significant front arriving Friday morning. We'll circle back to that Arctic cold front further below in this article.
13 WHAM
Teen accused of carjacking RCSD secretary also accused of stealing car with kids inside
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester City School District employee was heading to her car late Thursday afternoon when two teenagers approached her, one brandishing a large, sharp object, according to police. The number of suspects turned out to be five — three 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds. Police said...
13 WHAM
Woman found dead after fire on Hancock Street; Police investigating domestic call
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman in her 70s was found dead after a fire on the city's west side Friday morning. Firefighters found the woman's body on the third floor of a home with nine apartment units on Hancock Street. Police said the initial call to the home was...
Comments / 0