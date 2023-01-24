Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly tightens the FVA race with win over Fond du Lac
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Knowing Fond du Lac entered Friday's contest with a three-game lead on Kimberly in the loss column in the Fox Valley Association standings, the Papermakers knew they were in a must-win mode in terms of trying to at least share a league title. Add to it the...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh West names Ray new football coach
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Joseph Ray has been named head football coach at Oshkosh West. Ray comes from Hamilton High School, where he was a defensive coordinator and was named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as helped Hamilton win its first outright conference title in 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished the season as first in the conference in overall defense, and the defense led the conference in rushing yards per carry allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Notre Dame, Hortonville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Notre Dame topped St. Mary's Springs 7-2 in boys hockey. Meanwhile, in boys basketball, Hortonville edged Oshkosh North 87-84 on a August Maurer three-pointer at the buzzer, and West De Pere beat Xavier 57-46 in girls basketball. Click the video...
Fox11online.com
SNC seniors Mark & McChesney help Team USA make history
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - World University Games is an individual & team winter Olympics style competition for collegiate athletes that started January 8th in Lake Placid, New York. Men's hockey is an event Team USA has struggled in since the tournament's 1959 inception, never winning a medal. Traditionally made up...
Fox11online.com
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion to welcome hundreds of young skiers this weekend
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
Fox11online.com
Titletown Winter Games returns with luge, ski jumping and more
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The shadows of Lambeau field will transform into a winter sports wonderland next month. The fourth annual Titletown Winter Games is set for Feb. 18 - 19. It features luge, curling, biathlon and cross-country skiing, figure skating and ski jumping. The free event will give community members...
Fox11online.com
Skiers from all over the Midwest gathered for Ariens Nordic Center's first competition
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) --Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to compete.
Fox11online.com
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police investigating two suspicious deaths on the east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city's east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police tell us they were sent to the 1600 block of...
Fox11online.com
Snow Friday morning followed by Arctic air
(WLUK) -- Be careful as you hit the road this morning as snow showers may result in hazardous travel conditions. The gusty winds of 35 mph will also blow the snow around. Otherwise look for cloudy skies today and a high near 32 degrees. Snow accumulation will be around an inch.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay asks for feedback as it formulates plan to be more energy efficient
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
Fox11online.com
Lake Michigan water levels having wide-ranging impacts on Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- It wasn't long ago that Lake Michigan was setting records for high lake lake levels. But over the last couple years, things have changed in a hurry. If you went to Point Beach State Forest just a few years ago in 2020, the "beach" part of the park's name was hard to come by.
Fox11online.com
GBASO welcomes community into 'bigger and better' skate park for EPIC fundraiser
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It has since...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homeless man arrested in stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers...
Fox11online.com
Colder temperatures can't keep people away from Winterfest On Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLU) -- The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. The annual Winterfest On Broadway was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police search for suspects after slew of burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they're investigating a series of residential burglaries on the city's southwest side. Since December, police have the following open burglary cases:. 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive - Reported the week of December 4, 2022. 1200 block of 9th Street – Reported...
Fox11online.com
UW-Oshkosh Foundation launches 1871 Society
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The foundation’s...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Police looking for runaway 16-year-old
MENOMINEE, Michigan (WLUK) -- The Menominee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. On its Facebook page, the department says Dante Wetthuhn, 16, was last seen on January 27th at about 2 p.m. in Menominee. Wetthuhn was wearing a red flannel with a hoodie...
Comments / 0