Volunteers Sought for Lower Frederick Parks Board
LOWER FREDERICK PA – Township residents who are interested in helping to produce community events, plan improvements to local parks, and preserve wildlife habitats are being asked to consider joining the Lower Frederick Parks and Recreation Board. Board members meet once monthly, on the first Monday at 7 p.m.,...
Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks
POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
Boyertown Business Acquires Canadian Consulting Firm
BOYERTOWN PA – ClimeCo LLC, a Boyertown company that provides specialized environmental consulting and commodity services to energy-intensive industries, said Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2023) it acquired Canadian company 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. to help it provide clients with sustainable nature management assistance. The value of the transaction was not...
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
Activities Mark Catholic Schools Week in Schwenksville
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – St. Mary’s Catholic School, 40 Spring Mount Rd., will observe national “Celebrate Catholic Schools Week” from Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023) through Feb. 4 (Saturday) by scheduling visitors for personal tours of its facilities, and with “a number of fun, creative, and enjoyable activities” planned within the school and parish, it said.
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 27, 2023) compilation consists of four obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. William A. Kriner, 91, of Lansdale, born in...
Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard
KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
