Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Teams trying to lure Eric Bieniemy away from Chiefs?
Eric Bieniemy has not generated much interest for head coach jobs during the current hiring cycle, but it sounds like there are several teams trying to lure him away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Bieniemy has received several interviews for offensive coordinator jobs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he is considered a candidate for OC... The post Teams trying to lure Eric Bieniemy away from Chiefs? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers at crossroads as trade remains possible
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Packers for a variety of reasons, league sources told ESPN.
One Prop Bet for Each NFL Team on Conference Championship Sunday
Just four teams remain in the NFL postseason. Here's one prop bet for each from across the web.
Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen and stream NFC Championship Game
The Eagles and 49ers are preparing for a heavyweight showdown on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, highlighted by star power on both sides of the football. The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, while Philadelphia is making its seventh NFC title appearance since 2001, more than every team in the NFL accept the Patriots over that span.
Kyler Murray might not make it back before midseason 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have an offseason of change and uncertainty. They are looking for a new head coach but that new coach will have to deal with the absence of quarterback Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL and his meniscus in December. The recovery time for the injuries can range...
NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. WATCH LIVE: 49ers vs. Eagles (3 p.m., Fox Charlotte) Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates […]
