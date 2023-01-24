ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Teams trying to lure Eric Bieniemy away from Chiefs?

Eric Bieniemy has not generated much interest for head coach jobs during the current hiring cycle, but it sounds like there are several teams trying to lure him away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Bieniemy has received several interviews for offensive coordinator jobs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he is considered a candidate for OC... The post Teams trying to lure Eric Bieniemy away from Chiefs? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen and stream NFC Championship Game

The Eagles and 49ers are preparing for a heavyweight showdown on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, highlighted by star power on both sides of the football. The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, while Philadelphia is making its seventh NFC title appearance since 2001, more than every team in the NFL accept the Patriots over that span.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Queen City News

NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. WATCH LIVE: 49ers vs. Eagles (3 p.m., Fox Charlotte) Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

