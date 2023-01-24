Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix. WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday. WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday. WAVE 4 | Winter Mix |...
kyweathercenter.com
A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather
Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
fox56news.com
Ky. weather tomorrow: Spotty rain on Monday, early snow, icy mix Tuesday
Spotty rain is expected on Monday, but a Icy Mix of Freezing Rain, Sleet (Ice pellets) and Snow will be possible later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tonight, look for plenty of clouds with more spotty rain developing, a 20 percent chance, with lows around 40 degrees. Monday, expect mostly...
wdrb.com
Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday
Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
whopam.com
Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning
Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
wdrb.com
Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix
Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
WTVQ
Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
The latest on freezing rain/sleet chances this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Calm start followed by windy afternoon
Today will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50. It will start to get breezy again this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph possible and even near 40 mph in parts of southern Kentucky. A wind advisory has been issued for southern Kentucky until 6 p.m.
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
WKYT 27
Kentucky wins ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive. Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win. The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.
fox56news.com
Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions
Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WKYT 27
15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a big day for Big Blue Nation, its fans got a chance to connect with some of their favorite Cats through The 15 Club Fan Fest. This first ever Fan Fest offered up something its attendees couldn’t have envisioned just a few years ago.
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
