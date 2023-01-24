ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix. WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday. WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday. WAVE 4 | Winter Mix |...
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

A Soggy Sunday Before Winter Weather

Good Sunday, everyone. Rounds of rain continue to push across Kentucky, giving us a very wet end to the weekend. The front responsible for today’s rain will then slow down and play a role in the winter threats for the week ahead. Let’s start this out with the rain...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday

Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning

Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Watching Monday night into Tuesday for Wintry Mix

Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Calm start followed by windy afternoon

Today will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50. It will start to get breezy again this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph possible and even near 40 mph in parts of southern Kentucky. A wind advisory has been issued for southern Kentucky until 6 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
theasburycollegian.com

Six tornados touch down across Kentucky

Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky wins ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive. Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win. The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions

Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a big day for Big Blue Nation, its fans got a chance to connect with some of their favorite Cats through The 15 Club Fan Fest. This first ever Fan Fest offered up something its attendees couldn’t have envisioned just a few years ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX59

Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?

Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
INDIANA STATE

