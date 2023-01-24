Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
WKYT 27
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
WKYT 27
Kentucky wins ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive. Big Blue Nation is victorious again! Kentucky fans rallied on the final day to win. The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.
WKYT 27
Green Dot, ONE Lexington hosting online bystander training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Green Dot Lexington is teaming up with ONE Lexington and others to put together important training for those in the city. If you are 18 years and older, they are hosting a Bystander Awareness Intervention training class on Zoom Saturday morning. Green Dot Lexington is always...
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor weighs in on spread of COVID vaccine misinformation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite posts making the rounds on social media apps like TikTok claiming that the COVID vaccine has caused seizures or spasms, these are not listed as either common or adverse side effects of the vaccine according to the CDC. “Some of the problem is social media....
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Why did the snow cause so many road issues around Lexington this morning?
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent. Updated: 9 hours ago. She will take over for Art Sathoff, who has been in the role as the...
WKYT 27
Why Gas Prices Could Still Be On The Rise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of 2023, the city of Lexington has seen a slight increase in gas prices. AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager, Lori Weaver Hawkins, said that a big part of this is due to China’s economy reopening after being on COVID-19 lockdown. “China is...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow, to a winter mix. WAVE 2 | Winer Mix | Late Monday into Early Tuesday. WAVE 3 | Winter Mix | Late Tuesday into Early Wednesday. WAVE 4 | Winter Mix |...
WKYT 27
15 Club Fan Fest benefits players, fans alike
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a big day for Big Blue Nation, its fans got a chance to connect with some of their favorite Cats through The 15 Club Fan Fest. This first ever Fan Fest offered up something its attendees couldn’t have envisioned just a few years ago.
WKYT 27
Paris police arrest man after multi-county pursuit with stolen deputy’s vehicle
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Paris Police Department has arrested a man who stole a deputy’s vehicle in Bourbon County early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:00 AM, a Paris police officer made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation in the 1400 block of Main Street. A Bourbon County Deputy arrived to assist at the traffic stop after police began investigating the individuals. 51-year-old Mark Shannon was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the deputy’s cruiser to be taken to the Bourbon County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
‘It’s a travesty’: Lexington civil rights activists speak out after violent arrest of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington civil rights activists are speaking out after the video of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols was released. “It’s a travesty,” said Lexington-Fyaette NAACP President Whit Whitaker. “A travesty of justice. And it’s a blatant injustice.”. Just hours after the country...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Public Schools closed Friday due to icy roads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools are closed Friday, Jan. 27. The district joins a list of others that closed throughout the morning due to icy road conditions. FCPS says all schools and offices will be closed. There are a number of crashes across the city causing traffic...
WKYT 27
Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aspire Fitness is going on their eighth year of the Sweat4Surgery sweatathon. 26 hours of straight workout classes, all raising money to support an organization called Surgery on Sunday. “The whole principle, and it’s the only of its kind in the United States of America, is...
WKYT 27
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-75. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near mile marker 123. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident....
WKYT 27
Pat Summitt Foundation gives 25,000 to UK’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every day, the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is taking steps to preserve brain health and slow the progression of dementia. The Pat Summitt Foundation presented a donation to Sanders-Brown during the Kentucky women’s “We Back Pat” game. .The legendary...
WKYT 27
Religions express unity amid global violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Imam Gilani is the first Imam in Jessamine County. One part of his job is spreading words of kindness and unity throughout the community. “We stand against the aggression,” Imam Irshad Gilani said. After the attacks in Jerusalem on Friday and Saturday moments of silence and...
WKYT 27
WATCH: Week 10 high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Week 10 of the high school basketball season. Here are the Friday highlights from across the region. Trinity at Madison Central; Boyle Co. at Madison Southern; George Rogers Clark at Montgomery Co. North Laurel at South Laurel; Somerset at Pulaski Co.; Scott Co. at...
WKYT 27
UK Women’s Basketball tops Mizzou 77-54
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team (10-11, 2-7 SEC) beat the Missouri Tigers (14-8, 3-6 SEC) 77-54 inside Memorial Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Going in to the game, UK was on a two-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Jada Walker led the way for the Cats with...
Comments / 3