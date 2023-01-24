ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope

As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football

Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off

AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
AVOCA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
NEBRASKA STATE

