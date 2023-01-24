Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO