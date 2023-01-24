Read full article on original website
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Massive Dylan Raiola visit, bad basketball day, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football coaching staff is pulling out all the stops in the recruitment of Dylan Raiola. The top quarterback and possibly the top prospect in the 2024 class is a free agent at the moment after initially being a commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. This weekend, the...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope
As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
News Channel Nebraska
California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/29): Wins for Nebraska, Iowa State, UNI
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Iowa were all winners in Sunday's regional college action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/29)
Corn Nation
Sam Hoiberg’s career day not enough for Nebraska as Maryland wins 82-63
The Nebraska Cornhuskers put up a fight early and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg had a breakout performance as he posted a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Maryland Terrapins sent the Huskers packing with an 82-63 Terps victory. The loss moves Nebraska to 10-12 on the...
Daily Nebraskan
Sam Hoiberg’s big outing not enough for Nebraska men’s basketball in blowout loss to Maryland
Nebraska traveled to College Park, Maryland on Sunday afternoon hoping to rebound after back-to-back losses and a slew of injuries. The Huskers kept it close early, but ultimately fell 82-63. With starters senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel and junior forward Juwan Gary both out for the season due to injury, head...
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Matt Rule Said Last Season was the “Slow Burn” and Nebraska is Different than Temple and Baylor
So all about the semantics of what needs to happen with the Nebraska job. John Bishop, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct threw out the following poll:. The Nebraska job needs one of the three R’s or it is starting from scratch. Is it a rebuild, a reload or a reset? Or maybe it’s starting from scratch.
KETV.com
From the archives: How Nick Bahe helps the Creighton basketball team from the sidelines
OMAHA, Neb. — In 2005, Nick Bahe transferred from the Kansas men's basketball program to join Creighton. Bahe, a Lincoln Southeast High School grad, had to redshirt that season due to NCAA rules. However, that doesn't mean the Lincoln native took the year off. In the video above, KETV...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
1011now.com
Avoca holds 41st annual Quack Off
AVOCA, Neb. (KOLN) - Duck racing is not an exact science. Sometimes they flutter their wings and bolt in the wrong direction. Sometimes, they stop as if tired, leaving their human companions begging for a little more enthusiasm on the trek to the finish line, but some people seem to know what they’re doing, like 2019 ‘Quack Off’ champion Kris Simmons.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/28): Conestoga wins team title, Louisville finishes in top 3
(KMAland) -- Conestoga claimed a team title, Louisville picked up a top three & North Andrew, Johnson County Central and Weeping Water had individual champs in KMAland girls wrestling on Saturday. GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT (AT BETHANY) North Andrew had 25 points and finished in fourth place while Stanberry had...
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Moravia win conference tourney titles
(KMAland) -- Moravia won the Bluegrass Tournament, North Andrew took third at North Platte, Ashland-Greenwood won the NCC Tournament and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Championship: Moravia 75 Mormon Trail 40. No stats reported. 3rd Place: Ankeny Christian 55 Melcher-Dallas 53. Cade Wierck had 17...
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
