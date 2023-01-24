Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Tracking Next Snow, Ice and Mainly Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a fair-weather day Tuesday, a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and freezing rain will arrive by Wednesday morning. A little slushy accumulation is possible Wednesday morning. Especially north and northwest of Charlottesville. Slick areas expected on mainly elevated and untreated surfaces. Precipitation changes to a cold rainfall for all locations by noon and will last much of the day.
WTOP
Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues
The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
fox5dc.com
Morning wintry mix, afternoon and evening rain Wednesday across DC region
WASHINGTON - Get ready for a cold, wet day across the D.C. region with the possibility of a wintry mix during the morning hours before a steady rain dampens the afternoon and evening. A low-pressure system pushing into the area Wednesday morning brings the possibility of a quick burst of...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
Nelson : Another Roundabout Coming To Route 151???
Not long ago the much talked about roundabout opened to traffic at the intersection of 250 & 151. There’s now serious discussion of another roundabout being located at Route 6E (River Road) and Route 151 at Martins Store. That’s the intersection where the CVEC substation is just west of 151.
13-vehicle crash on I-95 causes road block, significant delays in Spotsylvania County
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Spotsylvania County.
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
cbs19news
UPDATE: Hit-and-run driver caught following police chase
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a man who may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail. A Chevrolet Silverado heading south...
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
cbs19news
Bringing clear vision to Charlottesville students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Richmond-based charity is helping students see clearly. Conexus says one in four children has a vision problem that impacts their ability to learn, but their families may not be able to afford the glasses they need. The organization has a mobile unit that is...
cbs19news
Sheriff's looking for missing teen
FLUVANNA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing 16-year-old Ashley Lee who was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday, January 26th. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black "x" tattooed on her upper left arm. Ashley has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.
cbs19news
UVA Sweeps Princeton 4-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team swept Princeton 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship. This win sends the Cavaliers to the ITA National Indoor Championships in Chicago. Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz opened the match with a dominant 6-1 win on doubles court two....
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
cbs19news
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
cbs19news
Childhood friends from Central Virginia link up at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Freshmen year roommates can be a mixed bag unless you are Syracuse first years Justin Taylor and Maliq Brown, who have known each other for nearly a decade... "Here, luckily we actually get our own room and everything," Taylor said about Brown, "But we're in...
