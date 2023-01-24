FLUVANNA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing 16-year-old Ashley Lee who was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday, January 26th. According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black "x" tattooed on her upper left arm. Ashley has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

