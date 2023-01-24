Read full article on original website
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
Florida landowners are eligible for $2.3 million
The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced landowners are eligible for $2.6 million
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
Watch: Marine rescuers form human chain to guide dolphin out of Florida creek
Marine rescuers in Florida teamed up to help a dolphin stranded alone in a creek for more than two weeks.
12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
New link between defunct Southwest Florida cult and Branch Davidians in Waco
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tucked near the heart of Estero is Koreshan State Park—which has a history so unusual you have to hear it to believe it. So to learn more about this land—and the people who lived here and inspired the name—we took a tour with Florida Gulf Coast University professor Lyn Millner.
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
Agriculture Department wasting no time in acquiring rural development rights
In this case, conservation may be the side benefit. Time is money when it comes to Florida real estate, and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services isn’t wasting time as it comes to buying development rights in rural areas to keep those places rural and supportive of agriculture and wildlife habitat.
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Ag Commissioner Announces Funds Available to Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 25, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
Duke Energy is giving away free trees
Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
AIRCRAFT MUSEUMS IN FLORIDA
Florida is a popular destination for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts. The Sunshine State is home to many aircraft and aviation museums that offer visitors a glimpse into the rich history of flight and development of aviation. From the early days of the Wright Brothers to the present day, Florida’s...
