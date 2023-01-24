ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Agriculture Department wasting no time in acquiring rural development rights

In this case, conservation may be the side benefit. Time is money when it comes to Florida real estate, and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services isn’t wasting time as it comes to buying development rights in rural areas to keep those places rural and supportive of agriculture and wildlife habitat.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Ag Commissioner Announces Funds Available to Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 25, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida.
The Laker/Lutz News

Duke Energy is giving away free trees

Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE
florida-backroads-travel.com

AIRCRAFT MUSEUMS IN FLORIDA

Florida is a popular destination for both tourists and aviation enthusiasts. The Sunshine State is home to many aircraft and aviation museums that offer visitors a glimpse into the rich history of flight and development of aviation. From the early days of the Wright Brothers to the present day, Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy