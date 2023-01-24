Read full article on original website
Americans for Prosperity holds event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The organization hosted a day of teaching people about the education freedom movement in Virginia and the legislation that AFP will be moving through the general assembly. This legislation can impact the availability of private schools, public schools, one on one learning, and home school.
STEM competition for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A day of STEM competition was held at Charlottesville High School. They hosted the Virginia state Science Olympia regional tournament. Students from across Virginia are given the opportunity to showcase their inventions and compete against other brilliant students, to see whose project held up the best.
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
