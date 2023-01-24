Read full article on original website
Related
Armed Stand-Off In Kingston Leads To One Arrest, Stolen Handgun Found
Wednesday January 25th was quite the scary day in the Hudson Valley with two critical situations happening on opposite sides of the Mid-Hudson bridge. Just before 11am on Wednesday, a community alert came out from the Dutchess County Sheriff's department warning local residents of an active police situation on Pleasant View Road in Poughkeepsie.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Vehicle In Wappinger
Know him? The New York State Police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, said Trooper AJ Hicks.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man arrested in connection with robbery and grand larceny
KINGSTON – A Kingston man, who had been indicted for several felony offenses, was arrested on Thursday by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. It is alleged that Daniel Neal IV, 43, forcefully stolen $3,000 in cash and...
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Conspiracy & Criminal Possession: Guilty Plea In Goshen ‘Operation Final Blow’ Arrest
There is an update in the case of a local 'widespread criminal organization' that was dismantled in 2022 for selling what was referenced as a staggering amount of drugs, yielding three dozen arrests. 'Operation Final Blow,' a four-month long investigation centering around major narcotics trafficking locally in Port Jervis, as...
Local Charities Get Thousands Thanks to Dutchess Law Enforcement
Most law enforcement agencies have strict policies when it comes to having facial hair. The Dutchess County Sheriffs Department is has high standards when it comes to the appearance of their officers. There are a couple months out of the year when there are exceptions. The Dutchess County Sheriff allows male officers to grow facial hair all month long in November and December but there is a catch. The officers who participate need to pay in order to grow the facial hair. The mission is called Dutchess County Grow4Good. The funds that are collected during those months go towards helping people in the community.
Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize
I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
Crack Cocaine Dealer In Poughkeepsie Nabbed With Help Of K-9 Officer: Police
An alleged crack cocaine dealer in the Hudson Valley has been taken into custody after authorities searched his home, police said. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Poughkeepsie on Virginia Avenue with the help of a K-9 Unit, the task force announced.
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Eviction Leads to Standoff with Police in Poughkeepsie, New York
Earlier today (January 25th, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert for the area just of Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. Pleasant View Road was the scene of police activity for a few hours which resulted in law enforcement requesting the public stay clear of the area. Later...
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Hopatcong Borough police find suspect in alleged child luring incident, say no longer a safety concern
UPDATE (1/28/23): Police located the suspect vehicle and its driver. “We’re happy to announce there is no longer a safety concern. Like all the residents in this town, the safety of everyone’s children is our top priority,” police said. “We truly want to thank all of the...
Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man. Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Armed subject with hostage involved in standoff with police (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A 28-year-old man has barricaded himself in a home on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie after members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) tried to serve a legal eviction on Wednesday morning. The barricaded subject allegedly brandished a shotgun at law enforcement, triggering a large police response. Residents in the area of Pleasant View Road and Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 are being encouraged to remain inside of their homes.
Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate With Sheet In Greene County Gets More Prison Time
A prison inmate in the region will spend years more behind bars after admitting that he murdered his cellmate. Anthony Paradise, age 44, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison in Greene County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It followed his guilty plea to second-degree murder in the...
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
Driver High On Mushrooms Had Dog In Car During Town Of Hunter Crash, Police Say
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after crashing his car while allegedly high on mushrooms with a dog inside, authorities said. New York State Police said troopers in Greene County were called at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, with reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 23A in the town of Hunter.
Caught: Suspect Who Stole Wallet At Walmart In Northern Westchester Apprehended, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with stealing a wallet at a Walmart in Northern Westchester, police said. Earlier Report - Seen Them? Duo Steals Wallet At Northern Westchester Walmart, Police SayThe theft happened on at the Walmart in Mohegan Lake at 3133 East Main St. (Rout…
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0