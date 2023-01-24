Most law enforcement agencies have strict policies when it comes to having facial hair. The Dutchess County Sheriffs Department is has high standards when it comes to the appearance of their officers. There are a couple months out of the year when there are exceptions. The Dutchess County Sheriff allows male officers to grow facial hair all month long in November and December but there is a catch. The officers who participate need to pay in order to grow the facial hair. The mission is called Dutchess County Grow4Good. The funds that are collected during those months go towards helping people in the community.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO